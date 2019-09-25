JJ SAYS: Why so many football blowouts?

A recent letter to the editor in The Press Democrat touched an exposed nerve that has brought sharp pain to me on several occasions this football season. The writer decried the large margins of victory of many high school teams. It is something I have noticed with increasing alarm.

I don’t think the Bible was referring to high school football when it tells us we will always have the poor with us. Personally, I think it was referring to coaches and sports writers.

But, it is true. In football, as in all sports, there will always be the haves and have nots. Charity often does begin at home, but not if you’re battling for a playoff and need the tie-breaker to secure a post-season position.

That doesn’t explain the 88-3 (Livermore vs. Healdsburg) and 71-0 (Piner vs. Sonoma Valley) games. Those kinds of scores are simply inexcusable. It was scores like those that caused the Elsie Allen football program to follow the lead of the dinosaurs.

But there have been a whole locker room of 40- to 50-point scoreboard discrepancies.

In most cases, those games were in no way the result of a team running-up a score or trying to make a statement, but were the result of one team being physically superior to the opposition.

There are many factors that can contribute to a 50-point blowout.

Talent varies from season-to-season and class-to-class. One year a school might bring in a whole wave of talented freshmen, but two years later, the ninth graders might enter high school more suited for dodge ball than football.

And, times are changing. More and more kids are finding football not to their liking than in previous years when it was the only real game on campus. Good athletes have many more choices. That’s good, but it also cuts down on the football talent pool, particularly in the smaller schools.

There are always going to be football powerhouses — the Rancho Cotates, the Cardinal Newmans, the De la Salles, the Marin Catholics, the Clayton Valleys. These schools, with rare exceptions, don’t abuse the scoreboard. They don’t have to. They build up their four- or five-touchdown leads and sens in the reserves. Unfortunately, sometimes the reserves are much better than the opposition’s front-line players.

One of the biggest problems leading to lopsided games are schedules. League schedules, of course, are fixed and there is nothing that can be done when an Analy or a Maria Carrillo is in the same league as a Cardinal Newman or a Rancho Cotate.

That is why I like what the North Bay League is doing by moving teams up and down from Redwood to Oak divisions each two years. There was a time when Analy could play with Rancho Cotate or Newman. No longer. Next year, the Tigers will probably be moved to the Redwood Division, where they will be more competitive.

You would think that it would be easier for teams to schedule opponents that are more their own size for non-league games, but finding opponents can be dicey.

I’m sure that, given an alternative, Petaluma did not really relish facing Foothill, but the Trojans didn’t really have a choice. I’m equally sure that Del Norte would have preferred playing someone a little closer to Crescent City than Petaluma.

Teams are allowed 10 regular-season games. They need to play 10 games, even if one or two are almost certain to be blowouts.

Another factor in one-sided contests is depth. It is one thing for coaches to talk about the concept of “next-man up,” but the facts are that one key player can make a whale-sized difference. Really good teams, read that teams from really big schools, just plug in a replacement and keep moving. Small schools like Sonoma in the VVAL are hard pressed to find a replacement body.

The conclusion is that there isn’t much anyone can do about lopsided games. Not all teams are created equal; not all teams have the same level of talent each season; not all coaches have the same level of dedication.

I have zero tolerance or respect for a coach who would run up a score, but there are many factors that go into a blowout, and some of them have nothing at all to do with sportsmanship.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)