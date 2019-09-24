Petaluma High celebrates homecoming

Everyone likes a parade, and Petaluma High School will have a big one Friday afternoon as the Trojans show their pride at their annual Homecoming.

A Homecoming highlight will happen well before the football game against Justin-Siena when student floats parade down Broadway, English, Fair, Western and Upham streets and back to English Street. The show starts at 3:30 p.m.

There will be non-stop football at Steve Ellison Field on campus beginning with a junior varsity game at 4:45 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

At halftime of the varsity game, returning alumni will be honored, class float winner announced and the 2019 Homecoming Queen crowned.