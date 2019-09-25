Petaluman is bogey free in conquest of PGCC course

When Petaluman Taylor Battaglia stepped up to the first tee at Petaluma Golf and Country Club on Sept. 15, he entered the “No Bogey Zone,” a place few have ventured in the 97-year history of the historic club.

Before his 18-hole day had ended, the 25-year-old had collected 10 birdies and 8 pars for a 10-under-par round of 60.

It is believed to be a course record.

Needless to say, the round was the highlight of what has thus far been a golfing career of almost, but not quite, a quarter century. Not quite, because Battaglia is only 25 years old and didn’t start playing until the ripe old age of 3 — at least he thinks he was about that old when he took his first swings.

“I know I’ve been playing ever since I was little,” he said. “My dad loved to play golf and he got me started very young.”

Battaglia began to really learn the game as the No. 1 player on a very good Casa Grande High School golf team and went on to play at Santa Rosa Junior College. He is now the head golf professional at Fairgrounds Golf Course in Santa Rosa and an associate of the PGA Professional Golf Management Program.

Battaglia and his younger brother were playing at the hilly Petaluma course as guests of his good friend Sean Parratt, a club member.

Battaglia said he has had some good rounds in the past. He once shot a 65 at Indian Valley Golf Course in Novato and once turned in a 66 at Northwood Golf Club in Monte Rio.

But there has never been anything like what he did at the Petaluma course.

“Everything was just working,” he said. “I never mishit a drive, I had great approach shots and my putter was on fire.

“One of the things I was so proud of was that I didn’t have a bogey. I never gave a shot back.”

That streak was severely tested on the final hole of his round when he was faced with a 15-foot downhill putt on the 18th hole.

“I knew I could just barely tap it or it would roll right by and I might have an even longer putt coming back. I just barely touched it and it went right into the hole for a birdie,” he recalled.

The Petaluma Golf and Country Club offers a nine-hole challenge with different tees for the holes as golfers play a “front” and “back” nine.

“It is one of may favorite courses,” said Battaglia. “It is beautiful set up on the hill with great views.”

Although he has had instruction from his father, uncle and high school and JC coaches, Battaglia is pretty much a self-made golfer.

“When I was in high school, I played with my dad and uncles almost every day, but I have never taken a lesson in my entire life,” he explained.

Battaglia admits to thinking about someday trying the pro tour, but right now he has something more important to think about. “I’m getting married in August,” he said.

There is that, plus he likes what he is doing giving lessons at the Fairgrounds Course in Santa Rosa.

“I feel blessed,” he said. “I have a job I like. I’m getting married. It’s a pretty good life.”

All that and a course record without a bogey on one of Northern California’s most beautiful golf courses.