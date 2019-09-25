Petaluma wins volleyball round one over Casa Grande, 3-1

Put the first one in the win column for the Petaluma T-Girls.

Playing in front of a raucous home crowd in their first volleyball meeting with crosstown rival Casa Grande, the T-Girl team started slowly but wore down the Gauchos, 3-1, to remain solidly in contention in the Vine Valley Athletic League standings.

The victory gives Petaluma a 3-1 league mark and tied for first place with Vintage of Napa. The Crushers were upset by Justin-Siena, 3-1.

Casa (1-3) hung on grimly and grabbed a quick advantage in the match with an impressive 25-23 victory in the first set. Hard-hit winners by Lina Fakalata, Bella Blue and Simone Wright led the way as neither of the teams could get much separation. Wright was especially sharp in mixing up kills with soft placements until she had to leave later in the action.

With the student cheering sections from both schools in full throat, the T-Girls battled back to control the match with a convincing 25-17 win in the second set to knot things up.

Emma Weiand mixed up hard-hit kills with some occasional placements but she got plenty of help this time. Lilah Bacon was a force at the middle of the net, and she sent several Gaucho shots back into the open floor as the rallies were cut short.

Two blocks by Bacon helped Petaluma reel off five consecutive points and the T-Girls led, 20-12. Bacon set the tone for the rest of the match by denying any Gaucho efforts to hit anything at mid-court. Petaluma took complete control of the match as the Gauchos began to hit the ball long on return shots.

Bacon, Kaleigh Weiand and Juliet Mattox proved to be an impressive wall as they continually blocked Casa shots and sent them back for points.

Petaluma secured the third set, 25-14, led by the all-around play of Emma Weiand and a couple of blocks by Mattox.

Junior Anna Hospodar began to play very well at the net as the fourth set continued. Hospodar hit three cross-court winners, and it seemed to take all the energy from the tiring Gauchos.

“I don’t think there was a lack of energy, but we did a lot of things mentally that hurt us tonight,” said Casa coach Amber Taylor. “We are going to have to clean that up when we play them next time at home.”

The final set was all Petaluma. With the crowd urging them on, the T-Girls ran off an astounding 16 points in a row with Kaleigh Weiand serving. Weiand hit some well-placed first hits for points and Emma Weiand added a slam from the left side of the net to help Petaluma pull away convincingly.

Hospodar hit a couple of kills and the T-Girls ran away with things, 25-9, and jumped into a first place tie.

“We played Vintage in Napa last week, and lost in three sets,” said Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes. “They are very good, and we didn’t get that close. We’ll see next time.”

Mattox wound up topping the T-Girls’ offense with seven kills. Many of her shots came at center court. Hospodar punctuated the late going with five kills.

Petaluma worked hard to keep the ball away from the hard-hitting Fakalata, but she still helped her club with regular digs and a few kills. Anna Estrella accounted for several digs, but the Gaucho club made too many mistakes to stay close in the game.

Petaluma made it a clean sweep with a 2-0 win in the junior varsity preliminary game.