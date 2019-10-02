Casa volleyball star Lina Fakalata still making people take notice

Two seasons ago, the scene was set in Concord for the first round of the Division II volleyball playoffs between highly rated Carondelet and Casa Grande in the

Lady Gauchos’ last season in the North Bay League.

The visiting Casa club finished a surprising season under new coach Amber Taylor who inherited a 2-20 club from the previous year and guided the girls into

the North Coast Section playoffs with a 6-6 league mark. The contest between Corondelet with a list of routinely-recruited college prospects and the lightly regarded Gauchos should have been over quickly enough for me to catch the end of the radio description of a World Series game on the way home to Petaluma.

Somebody didn’t give Casa freshman outside hitter Lina Fakalata the script. On the third rally between the two teams, her thundering kill from the left corner of the net rocketed past two shocked Carondelet defenders for a key point. It got the attention of the entire crowd that night, and signaled to everyone — Game on!

Led by the leaping Fakalata the Gauchos actually grabbed set three and forced Corondelet to finally win the match with a 25-12 avalanche in the fourth set. The Lady Cougars from the Catholic girls school were good enough to earn their way to the third round of the California State CIF playoffs following that severe test.

Fakalata did a little bit of everything against Corondelet, including rally saving digs, kills and especially solid hits from the back row. She helped keep almost every rally alive between the two teams. A very impressive performance by a 15-year-old first-year player. The reaction by the crowd to some of the hits by Fakalata was worth the trip to the East Bay.

“Oh, she is a special player,” said rival Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes. “I don’t think there is any doubt she is a Division I prospect.” Hughes has been aware of the talent of Fakalata since very early in her career when she came from Kenilworth Junior High and participated in his open-court sessions.

“Lina doesn’t take practice time off,” noted Taylor. “Everything she does on the volleyball floor is 100 percent.”

In two seasons, Fakalata has been named to the all-league team in both the North Bay League and the newly formed Vine Valley Athletic League. Her booming kills and surprising hard hits from the back row make her a standout. In 2018, Casa knocked off Montgomery in the first round of the playoffs.

It was reported earlier this season that Lina hammered an astounding 39 kills in a marathon five-set Gaucho win over defending Vine Valley Athletic League champion Justin-Siena.

Lina comes by her volleyball roots naturally. Other family members have played the game seriously, and her great grandfather was a volleyball enthusiast who brought his love for the sport from Hawaii when he took early World War II training at Fort Ord. He organized many youth volleyball groups in the Central Coast area around the US Army Training base.

Several Division I schools, including the University of California Irvine, and Riverside have expressed interest in the services of Fakalata, but she favors Fresno State University at present because of its proximity and a new enthusiastic coach for the Lady Bulldogs. Lina is scheduled to make her first official visit to FSU in the near future. She is currently a part of the Absolute 16 Black recruiting program in the off season at Casa Grande.