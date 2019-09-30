Runners challenge mud at Sonoma Raceway

For the second consecutive year, Tough Mudder, the global fitness and active lifestyle brand, returns to Sonoma Raceway with its 2019 Tough Mudder NorCal, Saturday and Sunday. This year’s event will offer exciting new activations, including Tough Mudder 5K, which was unveiled in early 2019, and opens the event to participants of all ability levels.

“NorCal is one of our most scenic and popular destinations, and we’re thrilled to be returning this year with more than ever,” said Rabia Qari, senior vice president of marketing at Tough Mudder. “Our new 5K distance has been a hit all season long, and really opens the event to participants of all experience levels. We think our NorCal Mudders are really going to enjoy it.”

Sonoma Raceway is home to expansive views, grassy knolls and rolling hills that will push teams to the limit. Premiering at Tough Mudder NorCal is a new 5K event, which will cram 13 unique obstacles into a shorter distance than the original Tough Mudder Classic. The untimed, teamwork-focused, event is ideal for first-timers who want to do something new with their weekend.

Tough Mudder has also adjusted its age restrictions for participants, which means Mudders under the age of 18 can participate at Tough Mudder NorCal for the first time. Mudders 13 and older can participate in Tough Mudder 5K, while Mudders 14 and older can participate in Tough Mudder Classic.

Tough Mudder 5K joins Tough Mudder Classic, an 8-10-mile loop of mud-soaked mayhem with 25 best-in-class obstacles (including 10 new or updated obstacles) and Mini Mudder, a mile-long obstacle course specifically designed for adventure-seeking children. Coupled with a revamped Mudder Village Festival featuring local food, cold beer, live entertainment, lawn games, giveaways and more, the events provide a day of fun for the whole family.

For more information on Tough Mudder NorCal at Sonoma Raceway, visit www.toughmudder.com/events/2019-norcal-classic.

Tough Mudder will take place in the hills surrounding the Sonoma Valley road course, while the Classic Sports Racing Group’s Charity Challenge will be featured on-track.