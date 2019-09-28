Vintage too much for Casa Grande

For the Casa Grande football team, recovering a fumble on Vintage’s first play from scrimmage didn’t provide much momentum Friday night.

On their homecoming night, the Crushers held the Gauchos to two first downs and minus-1 yard of offense in the first half while scoring 32 unanswered points en route to a 39-14 Vine Valley Athletic League victory at Napa Memorial Stadium.

After Casa Grande (2-4, 1-1 VVAL) punted on its first three series and gave up two touchdown passes and a field goal to fall behind 18-0, a scoop-and-score and another long scoring strike from Crushers junior quarterback Jacob Aaron made it 32-0 at halftime.

After his team fell to defending league champion Vintage, now 7-0 in the league over two seasons, first-year Casa Grande head coach John Antonio praised not only his team, for its perseverance, but also the Crushers for being a program he wants the Gauchos to emulate.

“Vintage did a hell of a job. They are a great team, and that’s what we want to be. That’s the pinnacle for us, being where they’re at,” he said. “But I’m proud of our guys; they never gave up. Injury-wise, we lost two guys, but they’ve got two weeks to get healthy with this bye next week, so this bye really helps us. To me, that’s not a bad night. Yeah, it sucks that we lost, but the score in my mind does not indicate how we played.”

The Gauchos, who had shown their quick-strike ability in a 41-34 comeback win at Justin-Siena the week before, got the second half kickoff and got on the scoreboard with a seven-play, 66-yard drive capped by quarterback Miguel Robertson’s perfectly thrown, 30-yard TD pass to Dominic McHale.

“We had a good halftime talk,” Antonio said. “We said ‘Let’s look at ourselves in the mirror and see if we can come out and keep fighting. We can’t give up. If we don’t give up and come out and try to score, that’s goal No. 1,’ and we did. We never gave up.”

On the two-point conversion try, Robertson couldn’t get off the pass and the score remained 32-6.

Looking to keep the clock running, the Crushers went back to the run-oriented game they’re known for and made it 39-6 with a 25-yard scoring run.

Vintage’s Bryer Scott sacked Robertson for the third time to force another punt. But after a short, 19-yard punt by Vintage to its own 40, Robertson capped another seven-play scoring march with a 25-yard scoring strike to Giomi and found Rashad Nixon for the conversion to cap the night’s scoring with 5:41 left to play.

Vintage’s their third touchdown was a scoop-and-score from 10 yards out after Robertson was sacked. The hosts’ second and fourth touchdown passes went to wide-open receivers on trick plays, on the third and first plays of those possessions.

“We knew they were coming,” Antonio said of the trick plays, one of which was a flea flicker. “It’s hard because you work all week on certain things and you lose track of it; we lost track of even the two-point conversion. Those are things that we as a staff have to get better at. You can’t blame the kids.”

Antonio felt the game was decided by relatively few big plays.