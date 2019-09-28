Braves pass by Trojans in Petaluma Homecoming game

Justin-Siena’s formula for beating Petaluma in its Vine Valley Athletic League game Friday night was simple – Let Hudson Beers throw a long touchdown pass to Miles Williams. Repeat, repeat, repeat. The combination worked four times as the Braves spoiled Petaluma’s homecoming with a 33-10 dominating victory on Petaluma’s Steve Ellison Field.

The win was the fifth in six games for the explosive Braves who evened their VVAL mark at 1-1, while the loss dropped Petaluma to 1-5 and was its second straight in league play.

To the Trojans’ credit, they battled hard, especially on defense where they intercepted two passes, both by Jack Hartman, and recovered two fumbles, one by Scott Crayne and one by Randall Braziel. The recovery was part of an excellent all –around game by Braziel who carried the ball 10 times and gained 64 yards against the swarming Justin-Siena defense.

Overall, however, the Braves pretty much dominated both sides of scrimmage. Beers completed 15 of 27 passes for 268 yards with seven of the throws going to Williams for 147 yards. Noah Young carried nine times for 72 yards as the Braves finished with 349 total yards. Young also ran for a 26-yard touchdown to complete the night’s scoring.

Petaluma did show offensive improvement, totaling 194 yards and scoring its second touchdown in the last three games.

Justin-Siena coach Brandon LaRocco was pleased with the way the Braves shut down Petaluma’s option offense. “We worked on it a lot,” he said. “I was very proud of our defense.”

He wasn’t surprised by the Braves’ offense. “We have some speed and we have a quarterback who throws a nice deep ball. We never feel we’re out of games with our explosive offense.”

“Tt’s disappointing,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “The offense starst with the offensive line and our line is a work in progress. We just have to keep our morale up and keep fighting.”

Petaluma fought to make a game of it for a half.

The Trojans marched 52 yards behind the hard-running of Braziel in the game’s opening series, finally settling for a 28-yard field goal by Julian Marth. Hartman’s first interception gave the Trojans the ball back before the first quarter expired. Again, a drive ended in a field go try this one of 26 yards, but it was off mark and the Trojans came away empty.

Before the half was done, Beers and Williams did their touchdown thing twice, and when the Trojans stopped to crown Mandy O’Keefe Homecoming Queen at halftime, they were trailing, 14-3.

Hartman swiped another Beers pass on the first play of the second half, but the Braves were ready to break things open.

After Petaluma punted following the Hartman theft, the Braves went 72 yards in just two plays, a 37-yard run by Young and a 35-yard Beers-to-Williams connection. A quick repeat Beers to Williams scoring throw, this one for 13 yards sealed the deal.

Petaluma gave its homecoming celebrants something to shout about late in the game when a Justin-Siena penalty and a 15-yard scamper by Braziel put Hartman in a position to run in an 8-yard touchdown.

Young answered with a 26-yard touchdown scamper of his own to close out the scoring.

The game was played without benefit of Petaluma’s malfunctioning scoreboard with the announcer often providing time and score.