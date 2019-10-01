Trojans try to stop Vintage, Mustangs go long, Gauchos rest

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
October 1, 2019, 4:53PM

Petaluma deliberately steps in front of a steam roller, St. Vincent explores unknown territory and Casa Grande takes a needed breather in high school football this week.

Petaluma’s Trojans, already in the frying pan that is Vine Valley Athletic League football, jump not only into the fire, but into a violent volcano Friday night when they host past and possibly future league champion Vintage. St. Vincent’s Mustangs travel to a town few of the players have ever heard of to play a team they have never faced before when they visit Moro Bay. Casa Grande’s Gauchos take the week off to regroup for a stretch run to the season’s finish after feeling the strength of Vintage’s Crushers last week.

Trojans vs. Crushers

To say the Trojans have a challenge as they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak would be a mountain-sized understatement. Petaluma is 1-5 for the season and has lost its first two VVAL games. Vintage, the defending league champion, is 4-1 overall and coming off a 39-14 win over Casa Grande last week.

Petaluma may get an emotional boost by honoring its seniors prior to the game. The contest will be the Trojans’ last home game of the year. They spend the final four weeks of the season with three road games and a bye.

If Petaluma is to shock the VVAL, the Trojans will have to do it by stopping the Crushers. Despite the one-sided scores of its recent games — yielding an average of 43 points per game during their four-game losing streak — the Trojans have played aggressive, gritty defense.

They held American Canyon to 13 points in the first half of their first VVAL game, and last week, did the same thing to Justin-Siena. Petaluma forced four turnovers in that game. Matt Salyers and Logan Wagers up front have been difficult to run against, linebacker Jack Santos has been all over the field and Jack Hartman has proven a mainstay in the defensive backfield. Hartman had two interceptions last week against Justin-Siena.

The Trojan trouble has been giving up the big play. Last week, Justin Siena scored on touchdown passes of 54, 24, 34 and 13 yards.

Vintage is more a pound it out kind of a team, but they do that extremely well, averaging 228 ground yards a game with Mauricio Castro rushing for 360 yards and four other backs running for more than 100 yards each.

Not that the Crushers can’t score quickly or that they won’t pass.

Against Casa Grande, quarterback Jacob Arnold broke a run of 53 yards and Castro romped 26 yards for a touchdown. Aaron passed just 10 times, completing only five, but three went for touchdowns.

Kickoff at Steve Ellison Field is at 7 p.m.

Mustangs vs. Pirates

Morro Bay sounds like a great place to visit. St. Vincent’s Mustangs will find out Saturday night.

Wikipedia describes Morro Bay as “a waterfront city in San Luis Obispo County along California State Route 1 on California’s Central Coast.” It has a population of just over 10,000.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog knows something else about the town his team will visit this weekend — it has a very good high school football team.

Morro Bay is a Division 4 high school in the Central Section. The Pirates play in the four-team Ocean Football League along with Templeton, Santa Maria and Mission Prep from San Luis Obispo.

The host team is 3-2 on the season. After being shutout in their first two games by Rio Hondo Prep from Arcadia, 37-0, and Lindsay, 7-0, the Pirates have bounced back to defeat Tranquillity, 19-14; Gustine, 38-7; and Mira Monte from Bakersfield, 27-14.

Morro Bay was 1-9 last season, but after seeing the Pirates play earlier in the season, Herzog says that, not only is that record deceiving, it doesn’t at all reflect the quality of this year’s team.

“They have a new coach and they are playing very well,” Herzog said. “They have a very good quarterback and some good skill players.

“I compare them to Willits (the only team to beat St. Vincent this season),” Herzog said. “They aren’t as big, but they are fast and athletic. They start 11 guys on offense and a different 11 on defense. They will be our biggest test so far.”

The St. Vincent coach said the team St. Vincent puts on the field Saturday night will be, for the first time, the Mustangs’ complete team. With no junior varsity game, St. Vincent will dress all 37 players on its roster for the varsity game. That includes two potential varsity starters who have missed most of the season with injuries.

Senior offensive lineman Tommy Izard, at 275 pounds the largest of the St. Vincent lineman, will be back in the starting lineup and the Mustangs will also benefit from return of junior running back Devaneaux Sagaral who has missed essentially the entire season. Herzog is looking forward to pairing the speedy Sagaral with freshman sensation Kai Hall in the Mustang backfield.

Morro Bay filled a hole in the St. Vincent schedule when Williams canceled its scheduled game just before the start of the season. St. Vincent will make the journey on Friday, stay overnight, and be ready to play the following evening, but Herzog emphasized that it is not a time for sightseeing.

“This is a business trip,” he said.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Saturday.

Gaucho bye

Casa Grande coach John Antonio said the Gauchos have some definite plans for their bye weekend — “We’re going to take it off,” he said.

Antonio explained that his team held normal practices this week without any special focus. “We didn’t especially prep for anyone,” he said.

Casa Grande takes a breather with a overall record of 2-4 and a 1-1 mark in VVAL play following a 39-14 loss to defending league champion Vintage last week.

Despite the score, Antonio was pleased with the way his team played against the highly regarded Crushers. “They hit us with two trick plays and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown and that was the game,” he said.

Although a 2-4 record is not what the Gauchos would like, Antonio said he is pleased with the Casa Grande program in his first year as head coach.

“We’ve made great progress with the overall program,” he said. “Our numbers overall have been great, and I am very pleased that we have not lost one kid in the entire program to grades.”

Casa’s varsity has also been competitive in each game this season, and has not had any major injuries.

Antonio said the Gauchos expect to be at full strength when they resume play Oct. 11 at home against Sonoma Valley. Three of the Gauchos’ final four regular-season games are at home, including the Egg Bowl against rival Petaluma on Nov. 2.

