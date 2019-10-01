Trojans try to stop Vintage, Mustangs go long, Gauchos rest

Petaluma deliberately steps in front of a steam roller, St. Vincent explores unknown territory and Casa Grande takes a needed breather in high school football this week.

Petaluma’s Trojans, already in the frying pan that is Vine Valley Athletic League football, jump not only into the fire, but into a violent volcano Friday night when they host past and possibly future league champion Vintage. St. Vincent’s Mustangs travel to a town few of the players have ever heard of to play a team they have never faced before when they visit Moro Bay. Casa Grande’s Gauchos take the week off to regroup for a stretch run to the season’s finish after feeling the strength of Vintage’s Crushers last week.

Trojans vs. Crushers

To say the Trojans have a challenge as they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak would be a mountain-sized understatement. Petaluma is 1-5 for the season and has lost its first two VVAL games. Vintage, the defending league champion, is 4-1 overall and coming off a 39-14 win over Casa Grande last week.

Petaluma may get an emotional boost by honoring its seniors prior to the game. The contest will be the Trojans’ last home game of the year. They spend the final four weeks of the season with three road games and a bye.

If Petaluma is to shock the VVAL, the Trojans will have to do it by stopping the Crushers. Despite the one-sided scores of its recent games — yielding an average of 43 points per game during their four-game losing streak — the Trojans have played aggressive, gritty defense.

They held American Canyon to 13 points in the first half of their first VVAL game, and last week, did the same thing to Justin-Siena. Petaluma forced four turnovers in that game. Matt Salyers and Logan Wagers up front have been difficult to run against, linebacker Jack Santos has been all over the field and Jack Hartman has proven a mainstay in the defensive backfield. Hartman had two interceptions last week against Justin-Siena.

The Trojan trouble has been giving up the big play. Last week, Justin Siena scored on touchdown passes of 54, 24, 34 and 13 yards.

Vintage is more a pound it out kind of a team, but they do that extremely well, averaging 228 ground yards a game with Mauricio Castro rushing for 360 yards and four other backs running for more than 100 yards each.

Not that the Crushers can’t score quickly or that they won’t pass.

Against Casa Grande, quarterback Jacob Arnold broke a run of 53 yards and Castro romped 26 yards for a touchdown. Aaron passed just 10 times, completing only five, but three went for touchdowns.

Kickoff at Steve Ellison Field is at 7 p.m.

Mustangs vs. Pirates

Morro Bay sounds like a great place to visit. St. Vincent’s Mustangs will find out Saturday night.

Wikipedia describes Morro Bay as “a waterfront city in San Luis Obispo County along California State Route 1 on California’s Central Coast.” It has a population of just over 10,000.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog knows something else about the town his team will visit this weekend — it has a very good high school football team.

Morro Bay is a Division 4 high school in the Central Section. The Pirates play in the four-team Ocean Football League along with Templeton, Santa Maria and Mission Prep from San Luis Obispo.