Charity Challenge vintage car races at Sonoma Raceway

The Classic Sports Racing Group’s 16th annual Charity Challenge Vintage Car Races at Sonoma Raceway will showcase fine vintage race cars all in the name of charity this weekend.

More than 200 vintage race cars in nine race groups will hit the track for a full weekend of racing on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course. The event will feature vintage Formula 1 cars, Formula Fords, as well as prototype and production sports cars spanning from the 1930s through the 1980s.

Veteran racer John Morton, famous for driving Trans-Am, Can-Am, IMSA GTP, F5000 and many other race car types, will not only serve as Grand Marshal of the Charity Challenge, but will also race in the season finale of the Morton Trophy, a series created for small sedans from the 1960s and 1970s.

The weekend will be highlighted by three feature groups, including the Crossflow Cup that celebrates 51 years of Formula Ford; The USRRC G4 Series that pays homage to the USRRC Series from the ‘60s, the forerunner of the Can-Am, and the John Morton Cup.

All race groups will hit the track for practice and qualifying races on Saturday with main events on Sunday. Proceeds from the weekend benefit Sonoma County youth groups through Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway. CSRG has generously contributed more than $960,000 to SCC since 2004, and will race to raise that mark to $1 million over the course of the Charity Challenge.

In addition to the on-track action, race attendees are invited to take a close look at the race cars throughout the paddock and spectators are also allowed to walk amongst the cars as they are staged on-track before a select number of racing groups.

To join in the race to raise $1 million for Sonoma County charities, spectators can enjoy an unforgettable ride around the road course on Saturday and Sunday. For a minimum tax-deductible $75 donation, depending upon the car, fans 16 years and older can take a thrilling, three-lap ride around the road course. Fans can choose from 40 different race cars, including Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Jaguar, Porsche, Corvette and Mustangs, among others. The Charity Track Rides will take place during the lunch break on Saturday and Sunday, and always sell out quickly. Sign-ups begin at 9 a.m. each day in the first floor of the John Cardinale Media Center.