St. Vincent line pushes Healdsburg aside, 46-14

For most of the season St. Vincent football coach Trent Herzog has been praising the play of his linemen as the Mustangs have amassed an impressive 5-1 record playing a freelance schedule. Never was the strong play of the St. Vincent forward wall more evident on both sides of the ball than in a dominating 46-14 win over Healdsburg on Friday night at Recreation Park.

Gio Antonini, Giovanni Vaca, Morgan Morarity, Rory Morgan and their mates have collectively been outstanding most of the way as the Mustangs qualified for a spot in the highly competitive Division VII of the North Coast Section playoffs. Their five victories are the best start for the St. Vincent program since 2008.

The St. Vincent linemen opened gaping holes for running backs while completely shutting down any Healdsburg attempt to crawl back into the game. With a few exceptions, Hounds’ quarterback Cole Conley had to scramble for safety under a big rush.

St. Vincent scored a couple of quick touchdowns on its first two possessions, and the rout was on. A long opening game kickoff return along the left sideline by

freshman Kai Hall helped the Mustangs set up for business in Healdsburg territory to get things started.

The Mustangs scored on their fifth play from scrimmage with a 6-yard gallop by Liam O’Hare to grab the lead with only three minutes off the game clock. The

blocking up front was crisp and efficient.

Trailing 8-0 after a two-point conversion by Andrew Kohler, the Hounds made things worse when their kickoff receiver in the up position, pitched back, intending his lateral for a faster runner, and there was nobody there. The ball was recovered by the Mustangs’ Taiki Belway on the Greyhound 15-yard line.

With Healdsburg linemen pushed backward on a big first-down surge, again the Mustangs pushed across a score on a 10-yard run by Kohler, and they, led 14-0.

St. Vincent sophomore quarterback Jacob Porteous came into the game with thirteen consecutive pass completions, and quickly added four on the next series which was punctuated by a 18-yard scoring strike to Dante Antonini, and it was 22-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Porteous got some good protection up front, and eventually tossed for a 9-for-10 outing, accounting for 146 yards and four touchdowns.

With the score 29-0, Healdsburg suddenly found some offense on quick passes out of the backfield by Conley. He hooked up with sophomore Jose Nunez on a 21-yard toss against the stunting St. Vincent defense. He followed that with two more connections with Nunez who found some daylight along the right sideline.

The second completion found Nunez twisting away from a Mustang defender for the first score of the night for the Hounds.

Porteous came back immediately to hook up with Jeremy Bukolsky on a 24-yard touchdown connection, and the margin was 36-6 at half.

St. Vincent took its foot off the offensive gas pedal in the second half, and only outscored the hosts 10-7 to close out the game. The scoring difference in the

second half was a 32-yard field goal by the Mustangs’ Juan Jiminez.

Antonini and Kohler wound up with a pair of touchdowns each for the Mustangs. Antonini had four catches to pace St. Vincent receivers.

Mustang freshman running threat Hall needed 119 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, and finished with 130 with four regular season

games left on the schedule.

It was a balanced game plan for Herzog in this

one, however, but Hall was always a threat to break one, and the Hounds geared for him. O’Hare finished with 46 yards rushing on six attempts.

Gio Antonini led all defenders with eight tackles, including three for loss. The Lanky Morgan, who is also an offensive pass receiving threat, chipped in with four tackles, including two sacks.

Healdsburg remains winless (0-6) in a difficult rebuilding season after abandoning its program, two games into last season.

Venerable Recreation Park might have been one of the stars of the show for a few older St. Vincent fans who recalled their last visit to the city run multi-use park in 1979 when the Hounds and Mustangs last hooked up. The old yard has held up quite well, and hosted an early season game with lush turf for Cardinal Newman, while the Cardinals were getting their home field in order. Recreation Park is also the summer host for Healdsburg Prune-Packer baseball club.