JJ SAYS: Sports are still alive on campus

The expiration of high school athletics as spectator sports seems to have been somewhat, although not totally, exaggerated.

Despite less than stellar seasons, Casa Grande and Petaluma High School football teams are attracting strong but not overwhelming crowds. For many, the Friday night games are still the highlight of the week. Both teams are playing hard, and their student fan base remains strong.

St. Vincent, of course, is riding the high of a successful season and the addition of the well-known and respected Trent Herzog as head coach. It is hard to judge just how big the crowds are for Mustang games because so many more fans ring the field than climb into Yarbrough Field’s too-small bleachers, but the Mustangs are still a major attraction and have a loyal following of students, parents and alumni.

It is no surprise that volleyball has begun to fill gyms at all three local high schools. I wasn’t at the Petaluma-Casa Grande match, but intrepid reporter George Haire reports a large, loud and happy crowd from both sides of town.

As a quick aside, players, coaches and officials are going to have to live with some good-spirited but loud and occasionally borderline cheering. The kids are at the game for a good time, and are sometimes a little over exuberant. As long as it is kept in check, doesn’t get personal and doesn’t step too far over the line, loud is good.

Another sport that is growing in popularity is boys lacrosse. Both Petaluma and Casa Grande have dominated North Bay League play since becoming officially sanctioned CIF teams, and Casa Grande was heads above every other team in the Vine Valley Athletic League last season. Their success has not gone unnoticed by a growing number of students, along with the parents and students who have grown up with the sport through the River Cat program.

Where we need improvement is attention to, and attendance at basketball games. Part of that can be attributable to a lack of won-lost success. It has been awhile since any of our boys court teams have created a lot of excitement, and it is not going to be any easier for either Petaluma or Casa Grande now that they are competing in the VVAL.

Both Casa and Petaluma have new coaches, and both Chris Gutendorf at Casa and Anton Lyons at Petaluma inherited a group of talented but young players. It will be interesting to see if they can not only achieve success, but bring back the fun days when spectators were squeezed like pickles into a cauldron of noise and emotion.

Scott Himes faces a similar challenge at St. Vincent, where the students rally around their team, but the Mustangs have a difficult time receiving outside attention despite a succession of winning teams under Lance Phillips.

The real puzzle is the decline in interest in the girls teams. It wasn’t that long ago that both Doug Johnson’s T-Girls and Dan Sack’s Lady Gauchos would draw good audiences for every game and capacity crowds for their head-to-head meetings. Sack is still calling timeouts, playing trapping defense and winning games at Casa Grande, and Jon Ratshin routinely has the T-Girls in the playoffs, but there are times when echoes can be heard in gyms on both sides of town. The girls deserve better.

Wrestling has a solid base of not only parents, but alumni from both Petaluma and Casa Grande. Wrestlers have their own fraternity and can be rabid fans. It is probably high school’s most underrated spectator sport.

Soccer, despite the passionate support of its proponents and its popularity with the area’s youths, just can’t seem to catch on as a spectator sport. The move to winter hasn’t help attract rooters who are asked to share the players’ misery as they shiver and soak in December.

There are so many sports and other activities in the spring for anyone, including baseball or softball, to really attract overflow attention, although both diamond games have their avid loyalists.

The important thing to understand is that while a sport attracts a screaming fan base or two grandparents, it is important. It is important because the players are the ones who really count. A packed stadium or crowded gym is fun, but in high school, the people who really matter are the ones who play the games.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)