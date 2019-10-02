Forsberg driver to beat in Adobe Cup at Petaluma Speedway

Chase Johnson #68 is a past Adobe Cup winner and has become one of the top Sprint Car racers in the state. Photo by Action Captured Imges.

Eighth Annual Adobe Cup At Petaluma Speedway Saturday Night

With championship racing having concluded, it’s time for some big money events to take place at Petaluma Speedway. One of the track’s signature events in recent seasons has been the Adobe Cup race, and it happens this Saturday night. The PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars will be competing along with the Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks.

There will be good money on the line for the Winged 360 Sprint Cars this weekend as the winner will claim a $5,000 paycheck, second will get $2,000 and third will receive $1,000. Just to take the green flag in the big money feature race will win a driver $225. The increase in prize money will bring drivers from all over Northern California to the 3/8 mile adobe oval. One of the top drivers anticipated is 10-time Civil War Sprint Car Series champion Andy Forsberg. Forsberg has also won this race twice in 2014 and 2017. He could be the driver to beat again this year.

Local star Chase Johnson has won races in 360 and 410 Sprint Car competition at Petaluma, and the fourth-generation star is also a past winner of this race in 2016. He could prove to be a formidable challenger for the victory again this year. Five-time Chico champion Sean Becker and Colby Copeland are also past winners of this race. With the kind of prize money being offered for this show, it’s a season maker for the winner. It’s the race everybody wants to win.

This season, the consistent John Clark won the track championship ahead Chase’s brother, Colby Johnson. Clark didn’t win this year, though he had five Top 5 finishes. Johnson, however, scored two victories. Another driver with a win this year was fifth-ranked Brent Bjork, who also notched five Top 5 finishes. Past division champion Shawn Arriaga also finished as high as second this year with five Top 5 finishes aboard the Lathrop racing #9n car. Some of the best Sprint Car drivers around will be in Petaluma this week to put on a good show for the fans.

The Adobe Cup race also features the Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks, and the purse has increased over the years. Three years ago, this race was named after Bob McCoy, a longtime supporter of Petaluma Speedway, who passed away in 2017. This year, drivers will be competing for a $1,500 first prize, and they will receive $150 minimum just for taking the green flag. This makes this event one of the biggest paying races for this class on the West Coast.

You can talk about favorites, but the clear favorite to win this race is two-time reigning champion Mitch Machado. If Machado is able to pick up the win, he will have won every Main Event for this division at Petaluma this season. As fast as he was last season, Mitch got faster when he teamed up with Fred Baker of Baker Motorsports for a new car. The rest of the drivers seemed to be competing for second all season long, but every one of them has hopes of knocking Machado off of his throne this week.

Two-time champion Steve Studebaker got the closest to Machado, but he ended the season 73 points behind. He led the pack in second place finishes with six of them, as two-time champion Matt While ranked third with one second place finish and five thirds. These two may have the best shot at beating Machado. Past champion Shawn McCoy and Manny Avila have both finished as high as second one time this year.

The Adobe Cup/Bob McCoy Memorial race does attract top drivers from elsewhere, and last season saw the glory go to new Tri State Pro Stock Challenge champion Mike Learn ahead of two-time Chico champion Phil Marino. Both drivers could be there this weekend, and Learn is a past regular at Petaluma. Even the top stars from out of the area may have a hard time beating Machado, who has won this race twice. Studebaker is a past winner of the race as well.

Saturday’s Adobe Cup event is the first of three-straight special events taking place at Petaluma Speedway this month. Though point racing is over, money is on the line as well as bragging rights.