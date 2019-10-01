William Hite leads Casa in Eye Opener

Casa Grande’s impressive cross country season continued with a strong showing the Eye Opener Invitational run over a 3-mile course at Shollenberger Park last Saturday.

Casa junior William Hite ran third overall among the boys, finishing in 15:46.7 behind Paul Law of Tamalpais (15:37.6) and Andrew McKarney of Santa Rosa (15:40.1).

Casa Grande senior Logan Moon was eighth overall in 16:02.8 and junior Nolan Hosbein ninth in 16:06.9

Also finishing among the top 25 for the Gauchos were junior Luke Baird, 14th in 16:28,6; junior Aaron Beaube, 16th in 16:52.7 senior Christopher Dolcini, 17th in 16:53.7 and junior Jacob Ditlin, 21st in 17:04.8.

Casa’s Emma Baswell was first among the senior girls and second overall in 18:56.5. Tamalpais super freshman, Adeline Johnson was first overall in 18:23.3.

Casa Grande had two other girl runners among the top-10 finishers, with sophomore Audrey Reposa eighth in 20:25.0 and junior Abigail Vestnys ninth in 20:3.5.

Casa freshman Carreno Jimenez was 25th in 21:41.2.

At De La Salle

The week before in the De La Salle Nike Invitational against some of the best teams in Northern California, Casa Grande finished 10th with 308 behind Bellarmine College Prep (77), Dublin (81), Jesuit (145), De La Salle (156), Amador Valley (160), Sir Francis Drake (175), Dougherty Valley (189), Los Altos (202) and Campolindo (246).

Hosbein led Casa Grande, finishing 38th in 16:28. He was followed by Hite, 40th in 16:28.9; Moon, 44th in 16:32; Dietlin, 88th in 17:27 ; Baird 111th in 17:38.4; Beaube, 121st in 17:46.2 and Andrew Gotshall, 141st in 18:07.0.

Baswell led the Casa Grande girls, finishing 29th overall in 20:04.4. She was followed by Reposa, 117th in 23:03.0; Alessandra Alvarenga, 130th in 23:51.5; Vesnya, 158th in 26:01.7 and Moriah Busch, 174th in 28:57. Overall, the girls finished 22nd.

In the boys junior varsity race, Dolcini was 22nd in 17:28.7; Matthew Giroux, 46th in 18:43.1; Ethan Thompson, 102nd in 19:39; Peyton Cross, 91st in 15:58.6 and Andrew Donlan 132nd in 22:18.3. Casa, as a team was 15th.

Casa Grande was also 15th with an all freshman team in the 2-mile frosh/soph run. Richard Bennett finished 10th in 12:49.9; Owen Bennett 72nd in 14:15.9; Derek Zhou 97th in 15:59; Zachary Baird 99th in 16:09.7 and David Ajquiy 105th in 17:08.6.

Gavin Burger was 91st in the junior varsity unlimited division.