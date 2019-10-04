JJ SAYS: Casa Grande and Petaluma High return to Bora Classic

I was fortunate to have missed a call recently from someone who wanted to know if it was true that the entire Petaluma High School baseball coaching staff, including head coach Jim Selvitella, was about to be “let go.”

The announcement came as quite a shock to Selvitella who was vacationing on the East Coast when I broke the bad news to him. The good news is that the bad news, much like much of today’s national news, was fake news. Not only are Selvitella and his staff coming back, they are looking forward to continuing the community’s reputation as a baseball hotbed.

What is real news is that Petaluma and Casa Grande have both been invited back to participate in the Boras Baseball Classic. This is big news. The Boras is probably the most prestigious high school baseball tournament in the state and one of the most highly regarded on the West Coast.

The tournament places 16 select teams from Northern California in one bracket and 16 from Southern California in another. Winners then face off to determine an unofficial state champion.

The tournament will be played April 6 through April 9 at the newly developed Army Depot Park in Sacramento.

Petaluma and Casa Grande did not fare well in last year’s competition. Each won just one of four games, but they did provide one of the tournament’s highlights when Casa Grande’s Mario Taormina threw a no-hitter against Petaluma to give the Gauchos’ their only tournament win.

If you like quality high school baseball, you will love the Boras.

New to the tournament this year will be Central Coast Division 1 champion Mountain View and Tri-City League champion Lodi along with College Park. Also in the field is Northern Section champion Archbishop Mitty.

To continue name dropping, the bracket will include Clovis West, St. Francis, Heritage, Acalanes, Southwest Yosemite League champion Liberty, St. Mary’s and Granite Bay.

Joining Petaluma and Casa Grande from the North Bay will be Cardinal Newman.

Three teams in the Boras Classic from the same CIF section, let alone three teams from the same area, speaks loudly about the status of North Bay baseball in general, and Petaluma baseball in particular.

In most sports, North Bay teams are proud to compete with the best teams in their division in section play. The Boras brings together top teams from whatever division and all Northern California sections. It is a match of the best of the best, regardless of size or area.

For hard core baseball fans, the tournament is also a chance to see many of the best prep baseball players in Northern California. Playing in Sacramento this year will be more than 30 players who have already committed to play Division 1 college baseball. Ten tournament players have received national rankings from different sources.

The only slight negative is that teams could possibly pay a price for participation. Every tournament team plays four games and that means pitching depth is a must. It is possible that playing four tough games in early April could impact league games later on.

But, Petaluma and Casa Grande both participated last season and they shared the VVAL championship at season’s end.

The heavens willing and the traffic don’t rise, a trip or two to Sacramento will be worth the effort. It is made possible by two outstanding high school baseball programs.