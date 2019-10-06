Two great hikes now connected by a shuttle van

For the first time, a van shuttle now connects North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Jack London Historical Park, enabling those who wish to ‘hike through’ both parks to do so without arranging a pick-up or car drop at the end.

So, at 9 a.m. on one of the final days of summer, we were the first passengers to board the ‘Sugar Shuttle’ on its inaugural run from N. Sonoma Mountain to Jack London. Thirty minutes later, our driver pulled into the parking lot at London, just below the Transcendence Theater site. We took a few minutes to admire the historic buildings that were part of the legendary author’s estate, but wishing to take advantage of the still-cool morning, we elected to save the side trip to the museum and the London mansion for another visit.

The trail through most of JLHP is, in fact, an “unpaved multiuse road,” wide and easy to follow. Passing the London Cottage and some out-buildings on our left and the trail to The Pig Palace, the Lake Service Road began to tilt upward. Following the Lake Trail we were able to spot London Lake which, at this time of year, appears to be more a carpet of cattails and reeds than a waterway, but is easily distinguishable by an old stone dam bordering the trail.

Shortly after the lake, as we leaned into even steeper terrain on the aptly-named Mountain Trail, we were joined by another hiker, local author, poet and historical ecologist, Arthur Dawson. He, too, was researching an article. Before turning off on Sonoma Ridge Trail, Arthur described the ‘grandmother tree,’ an original redwood with a 14-foot diameter, and told us about the Friends of Sonoma Mountain, an all-volunteer group dedicated to preserving and promoting the mountain.

Pausing at a conveniently-placed bench 2.7 miles into our trek, we enjoyed the panoramic views across the Sonoma Valley. After a drink and a snack, we were back on the climb, gratefully passing by a REALLY steep trail leading to the park’s Summit (2370 feet). Continuing up the Hayfields Trail we almost missed the turn-off for the Ridge Trail that would take us into NSMRP. That’s because the Ridge Trail is, in fact, a single track, and its blue identification sign was a good 20 yards down the trail to the left.

After the uphill through JLHP, the Ridge Trail soon traversed gently undulating terrain and within a mile or so, as we passed the boundary of the two parks, we began to descend.

If I had to choose one trail to show off to a visitor, I’d take them along the North Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail. It’s well maintained with open meadows, shaded canopies, skillfully engineered stone culverts, well-placed benches, an intermittent seam of pale quartz, plenty of wildlife, a stunning view of vineyards and the Mayacamas mountains. On the day of our hike, dazzling shafts of sunlight filtered through the trees.

The hike, billed as nine miles with 2000 feet of elevation gain was, in fact, around eight miles. With several breaks, we finished in about three hours. The next opportunities to catch the Sugar Shuttle to enjoy this extraordinary network of trails will be on Nov. 9 and 10. A $10 donation is requested (pay the driver). Reserve your seat at <sugarloafpark.org>. Those wanting less-rigorous climbing might choose to hike the opposite direction — from NSMRP to JLHP, but either way it’s one of Sonoma County’s most delightful walks.