Trojans make Crushers work, but go down, 40-7

Vintage’s muscular Crushers continued to stride over a growing list of fallen foes in quest of a second straight Vine Valley Athletic League football title Friday night, adding Petaluma’s overmatched Trojans to its conquests, 40-7.

The outcome of the game between the now 5-1 Crushers and Petaluma’s now 1-6 Trojans was pretty much determined on Vintage’s first possession when the Crushers gave the ball three times to senior running back Pedja Zivkovic on a one-man 47-yard drive that culminated with Zukovic scoring from 30 yards out.

The score, with a missed conversion kick, wasn’t quite enough to clinch the win for Vintage, but it was enough to establish who was who for the remainder of the evening, The Crushers would go on to get touchdowns from Maricio Castro on a 4-yard run, Jakob Bittner on a 15-yard pass from Jacob Aaron, Tate Salese on a 3-yard run and Dayne Conteras on an 18-yard run for a 34-0 halftime lead.

Petaluma made the Crushers work for their bounty despite suiting up just 24 players and having five injured during the physical fray. The Trojans intercepted a pass (Randall Braziel), recovered a fumble (Tim Williams) and made several outstanding stops,

Petaluma also put together an impressive 61-yard drive in the third quarter that ended with quarterback Jack Hartman running and willing himself into the end zone on a 26-yard blast for a touchdown.

The score, while morale satisfying, did little to really challenge the Crushers who had 322 yards in total offense to 125 for the Trojans.

Vintage faces its biggest challenge of the season next Friday when it plays at American Canyon. Petaluma receives a much-needed bye before playing at Sonoma Valley on Oct. 18.