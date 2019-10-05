All Petaluma could do was try

Sometimes all that a team can do is try. Petaluma High School’s Trojans did just that Friday night. Faced with overwhelming odds against a bigger, faster and much deeper opponent, it was all the Trojans could do as they lost to Vine Valley Athletic League defending champion Vintage, 40-7.

The outcome of the game between the now 5-1 Crushers and Petaluma’s now 1-6 Trojans was pretty much determined on Vintage’s first possession when the Crushers gave the ball three times to senior running back Pedja Zivkovic on a one-man 47-yard drive that culminated with Zukovic scoring from 30 yards out.

The score, with a missed conversion kick, wasn’t quite enough to clinch the win for Vintage, but it was enough to establish who was who for the remainder of the evening, The Crushers would go on to get touchdowns from Maricio Castro on a 4-yard run, Jakob Bittner on a 15-yard pass from Jacob Aaron, Tate Salese on a 3-yard run and Dayne Conteras on an 18-yard run for a 34-0 halftime lead.

Petaluma went into the game with five seniors already in street clothes due to earlier injuries, and lost five more players to hurts ranging from serious to temporary as the contest continued.

Still, the Trojans scrambled and battled against a team that is ranked No. 3 in the North Coast Section Division 2 right behind Clayton Valley Charter and Campolindo.

“Our players fought and fought,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “We had a lot of kids hurt and players playing out of position. They showed a lot of class. I am very proud of the way the competed.

Even after the shock of giving up two quick touchdowns to start the game, the Trojans showed they were not in awe of the visitors. They stopped the Crushers on their next two possessions, once on a pass interception by Randall Braziel and again when they failed to fall for a fake punt and broke up a fourth-down pass.

Meanwhile, Petaluma with Braziel, Dante Ratto and quarterback Jack Hartman, running behind an on-the-fly assembled offensive line, battled for yardage, but was contained between the 30 yard lines by the aggressive Vintage defenders.

The Crushers let quarterback Jacob Aaron display is rifle-like am in the second period, and, helped by a Petaluma fumble, scored three touchdowns in the first half’s final five minutes to totally put the game away by intermission.

In the third quarter, with the clock running, Petaluma, playing against a mixture that still included many of the Vintage front-line defenders, put together is best drive in the last three games, going 61 yards strictly on the ground.

Braziel did most of the running work on the drive, but the Trojans also received carrying contributions from defensive standout Marco Zarco, Francisco Perez and Ratto.

Hartman, back at quarterback after leaving the game with an injury in the first half, provided the score on a 26-yard scamper, traveling on pure want-to the last 10 yards.

Miguel Rangell provided the conversion kick.

Vintage scored late on a 14-yard run by reserve Jayden Benjamin.

During Hartman’s absence, the versatile Braziel was forced into emergency duty at quarterback, and did well for a few plays, although Trojan coaches kept the play calling to the basics.

“He plays with a lot of energy and he plays the game right,” said Krist of his emergency quarterback.

Petaluma draws a much-needed bye this week before returning to the field to play at Sonoma Valley on Oct. 18,

Vintage faces a showdown at unbeaten American Canyon that will probably determine the league champion.