A sprint to the finish for local prep football teams

How times flies when you’re having fun.

There is less than a month left in the high school football regular season, and time for locals teams to get serious about both North Coast Section playoffs and the kind of memories they want to take away from 2019.

Petaluma Trojans

Petaluma’s Trojans have already honored their seniors and played their final home game. The Trojans have only three games left and all three are on the road, although the Egg Bowl on Nov. 2 is a short road game — just across Highway 101 to play rival Casa Grande.

Petaluma, now 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in VVAL play, will use those three games to try to right a ship that has been beaten and battered by a multitude of injuries and a succession of big, strong and successful opponents.

Although on the road, Petaluma has a chance to put together a strong finish. After the needed bye, Petaluma will come back at Sonoma Valley on Oct. 18 against a Dragon team that has struggled to a 1-6 record and has yet to score in three VVAL games.

Napa on Oct. 25 didn’t win a game (0-1) last year, but has rebounded to stand 4-2 and 1-1 against VVAL competition. Of course, everything, including the kitchen sink, goes out the window in the Egg Bowl against Casa Grande on Nov. 2.

If there is such a thing as a silver linninig to what has happened to Petaluma it is that the Trojans have played, out of necessity, a lot of players and several have stepped up to provide unexpected contributions that have kept the Trojans battling through their hurts and schedule.

Emerging as one of the team leaders over the past few games has been senior Randall Braziel, who has been the team’s top ball carrier over the last two contests.

Junior Mario Zarco, Tim Williams and senior Luke Reavis have joined with season-long standouts Gianni Johnson, Jack Santos, Jack Hartman and Dante Ratto in standing firm on defense against strong opposition.

Casa Grande Gauchos

Although Casa Grande has just one more win than Petaluma, the Gauchos are in a much-more opportune position than the Trojans.

Just 2-4 for the season, but 1-1 in VVAL play, Casa still has a chance to have a strong season and even earn a North Coast Section playoff spot.

It won’t be easy. Coming off a bye last week, the Gauchos still carry much of their fate in their own hands as they face Napa (4-2, 1-1 in league) on Oct. 18 and American Canyon (7-0 and 3-0 in league) on Oct 25.

Around those games, the Gauchos take on Sonoma Valley Friday night and close out the regular season against Petaluma on Nov. 2. Between the two of them, Petaluma and Sonoma Valley have a combined total of two wins (one each) and no league wins. Of course, when Petaluma and Casa Grande play, records are worth less than a penny.

The good news for the Gauchos is that, with the exception of the monster game against American Canyon, all remaining games are on the Casa Grande home field.

Even more good news comes from the Gaucho health report that shows everyone ready to go and rested after taking a week off to get revitalized.