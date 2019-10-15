U.S. kids aren’t the only Americans who play baseball

Baseball may be the United States’ national pastime, but it is also a deeply rooted part of the culture of other American countries.

Petaluma high school players will get an opportunity to find out just how important the game is to people in other American countries during an excursion being planned by Petaluman Isaias Franco. He is organizing a week-long trip to the Dominican Republic where baseball fever is a way of like. During the trip on July 21 through July 25 of next year, the U.S. Americans will play each day in a different Dominican community, concluding with a game in Juan Marichal Stadium in Santo Domingo, the host country’s equivalent of Yankee Stadium.

A meeting to explain the trip will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Round Table Pizza, 1003 Guernville Road in Santa Rosa. The meeting will be held from 7 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. All interested high school athletes are invited to attend. “We will be serving pizza and talking baseball,” says Franco.

He explains that Sonoma County prep players, including those from Petaluma, will get a chance to experience baseball in a country where players often lack shoes, their own gloves and even untaped baseballs, but still manage to produce Major League stars like Marichal, David Ortiz, Robinson Cano, Francisco Liriano, Sammy Sosa, Albert Pujols, Pedro Martinez and others.

As he has done on other trips, League-age players, Franco will not be bringing along just baseball players. He is also collected baseball gear, clothing and school supplies to distribute in the communities the U.s. will be visiting.

Last summer, Franco’s organization, Global Baseball Adventures, provided an eye-opening baseball journey for players from San Francisco, Marin and Sonoma counties, including participants from Marin Catholic, Drake and Healdsburg high schools.

“We’re not looking for All-Stars,” Franco says. “We’re looking for players in ninth through 12th grade who love baseball, want to learn about other people and want to give back to others.”

Franco says for the teens who make the trip, it will be a special experience. “It will expose them to another culture. It will let them see how people in the Dominican Republic live and appreciate what they have here in the Bay Area,” he explains.

“The reaction of the kids is beautiful,” the trip organizer notes. “At the end of the week, they are so happy with what they have, but they also see how the Dominicans are happy just to spend time with their family.

“They see that happiness doesn’t come from what they have, but from the community and family. It is a slower-paced lifestyle that allows families and communities to spend more time with one another.”

Of course, the trip is all tied to baseball. Franco says the visitors will play on diamonds that are little more than open fields in communities where the whole town will turn out to watch the kids play.

The tour culminates at Quisqueya Stadium Juan Marichal, a 14,000-seat stadium in Santo Domingo named in honor of the Hall of Fame pitcher who is a national hero in his home country.

Franco, who is a special education teacher at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, took his first team of U.S. youngsters to the Dominican Republic in 2016 and has returned several times since.

The project combines two of Franco’s major interests — helping others and baseball. He has been involved in numerous community organizations in the North Bay and he has loved baseball all his life, playing the game in high school and with independent teams.

He also worked helping professional players at sports conventions and shows where they were able to market their autographs and other baseball memorabilia.

It was that connection that bought him in contact with Liriano and Ortiz. When the Dominicans retired to their home town of Cotui where they set up a baseball academy, the Petaluman stayed in contact and the idea of a cultural exchange trip and equipment donation was born.

Actually, it has developed into a swap meet with the North Americans exchanging equipment for Dominican smiles and both nationalities sharing the common bond of baseball.