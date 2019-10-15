Gauchos run well against elite competition

The Casa Grande High School boys cross country team continued to run in elite company last weekend, finishing second in the Peter Brewer XC Invitational hosted by Castro Valley High school.

Northgate won the meet with 54 points, with Casa Grande second with 84, just head of third-place Clayton Valley (89).

William Hite lead the Gauchos, finishing ninth overall. He completed the 3-mile course in 17 minutes, 42.2 seconds. Santa Rosa’s Andrew McKamey was the overall race winner in 16:42.0.

Nolan Hosbein was 12th for the Gauchos in 17:58.6, Luke Baird 14th in 18:03.9, Logan Moon 23rd in 18:18.6 and Andrew Gotshall 33rd in 18:44.3.

Emma Baswell was fourth for the Casa Grande girls, running 20:34.1. Mannat Gill of Milpitas was the overall winner in 20:10.4.

Casa’s girls were eighth overall with 171 points, with North Gate winning with 78.

Behind Basewell for the Gauchos were: Audrey Reposa, 38th in 23:56.3; Moriah Busch, 44th in 24:06.0; Alessandra Alvarenga, 50th in 24:32.4; and Kayla Jimenez Carreno, 52nd in 24:42.9.

Led by race winner Chris Dolcini, the Casa Grande boys won the junior varsity race with 58 points, ahead of runner-up Clayton Valley (79). Dolcini ran the 2-mile course in 12:50.5.

Casa Grande placed three runners among the top 10 finishers, with Kieran Cross fourth in 13:21.2 and Matthew Giroux fifth in 13:24.9. Ethan Thompson was 21st in 14:18.9 and Peyton Cross 27th in 14:32.5.

Owen Bennett was best for the Casa Grande freshman boys, finishing 38th in 15:18.2.