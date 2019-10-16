PREP FOOTBALL: St. Vincent goes under the lights Saturday night

St. Vincent’s football Mustangs make their run for a high seed in the North Coast Section playoffs in a rare night game Saturday evening. Kickoff at Yarbrough Field is 7 p.m.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande begins a three-game set that will determine its season, while Petaluma tries to get back into the winners lane on a visit to Arnold Field in Sonoma Friday night.

Mustangs vs. Grizzlies

Although St. Vincent is not in a league, Mustangs coach Trent Herzog says his team is playing for a title — the first championship of the newly created North Coast Section Division VII.

For St. Vincent, a key to success in that quest means a high berth in the NCS pairings and that means its final two regular-season games, Oakland Military Institute Saturday and California School for the Deaf on Oct. 31 are vitally important.

To emphasize the importance of those games as well as provide a treat for players and fans both games will be played at night, using portable lights imported onto Yarbrough Field.

“The kids love to play under the lights,” noted Herzog. “There is a different atmosphere. It is more fun.”

The night games are also the only games in town on Saturday, and the Mustangs are hoping for good crowds to see what the excitement about a 7-1 team is all about.

St. Vincent goes into Saturday’s game ranked No. 5 among North Coast Division VII schools behind Salesian College Prep of Richmond (5-1), St. Helena (5-2), Frerndale (5-2) and Willits (5-2). The only Mustang loss was 27-0 to Willits.

Herzog says the Mustangs are ready to make their run with a 40-man roster of healthy players.

St. Vincent features both a 1,000-plus yard rusher and 1,000-plus yard passer working behind one of the best offensive lines in the North Bay. Quarterback Jacob Porteous has passed for 1,091 yards, completing 62 of 108 passes for 12 touchdowns. Freshman running back Kai Hall has run for 1,229 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

OMI’s Grizzlies come onto Yarbrough Field with a 2-6 record, but, as Herzog points out, they play in the tough West Alameda County-Shoreline League against the likes of Hayward (6-1), Mt. Eden (5-2) and Tennyson (4-3).

“They are athletic and very fast,” Herzog observes. “They have good team size.”

The St. Vincent coach says the Mustangs will have to contain the Grizzlies sophomore quarterback Charles Colvin and wide receiver Anderson Montoya, who Herzog says is “a great receiver.”

Kick off is at 7 p.m. There will be no junior varsity game.

Gauchos vs. Grizzlies

Casa Grande’s Gauchos have their own version of the Grizzlies to contend with as they host Napa Friday night.

If Casa Grande (3-4, 1-1) is to have any hope of a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs, it has to win out over its final three games, and that starts Friday night against the revitalized Grizzlies.

“We’re excited to be playing Napa,” says Casa Grande coach John Antonio, “We have to run it out. For us, each game is a playoff game.”

Casa Grande is in the midst of a strange situation. The Gauchos had a bye last week, allowing for players to rest and heal, but then had their game against Sonoma switched from last Friday to Monday of this week because of a two-day power outage at Sonoma Valley High School, meaning just three practices between games.