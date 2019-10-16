PREP FOOTBALL: St. Vincent goes under the lights Saturday night

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
October 15, 2019, 6:25PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

St. Vincent’s football Mustangs make their run for a high seed in the North Coast Section playoffs in a rare night game Saturday evening. Kickoff at Yarbrough Field is 7 p.m.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande begins a three-game set that will determine its season, while Petaluma tries to get back into the winners lane on a visit to Arnold Field in Sonoma Friday night.

Mustangs vs. Grizzlies

Although St. Vincent is not in a league, Mustangs coach Trent Herzog says his team is playing for a title — the first championship of the newly created North Coast Section Division VII.

For St. Vincent, a key to success in that quest means a high berth in the NCS pairings and that means its final two regular-season games, Oakland Military Institute Saturday and California School for the Deaf on Oct. 31 are vitally important.

To emphasize the importance of those games as well as provide a treat for players and fans both games will be played at night, using portable lights imported onto Yarbrough Field.

“The kids love to play under the lights,” noted Herzog. “There is a different atmosphere. It is more fun.”

The night games are also the only games in town on Saturday, and the Mustangs are hoping for good crowds to see what the excitement about a 7-1 team is all about.

St. Vincent goes into Saturday’s game ranked No. 5 among North Coast Division VII schools behind Salesian College Prep of Richmond (5-1), St. Helena (5-2), Frerndale (5-2) and Willits (5-2). The only Mustang loss was 27-0 to Willits.

Herzog says the Mustangs are ready to make their run with a 40-man roster of healthy players.

St. Vincent features both a 1,000-plus yard rusher and 1,000-plus yard passer working behind one of the best offensive lines in the North Bay. Quarterback Jacob Porteous has passed for 1,091 yards, completing 62 of 108 passes for 12 touchdowns. Freshman running back Kai Hall has run for 1,229 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

OMI’s Grizzlies come onto Yarbrough Field with a 2-6 record, but, as Herzog points out, they play in the tough West Alameda County-Shoreline League against the likes of Hayward (6-1), Mt. Eden (5-2) and Tennyson (4-3).

“They are athletic and very fast,” Herzog observes. “They have good team size.”

The St. Vincent coach says the Mustangs will have to contain the Grizzlies sophomore quarterback Charles Colvin and wide receiver Anderson Montoya, who Herzog says is “a great receiver.”

Kick off is at 7 p.m. There will be no junior varsity game.

Gauchos vs. Grizzlies

Casa Grande’s Gauchos have their own version of the Grizzlies to contend with as they host Napa Friday night.

If Casa Grande (3-4, 1-1) is to have any hope of a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs, it has to win out over its final three games, and that starts Friday night against the revitalized Grizzlies.

“We’re excited to be playing Napa,” says Casa Grande coach John Antonio, “We have to run it out. For us, each game is a playoff game.”

Casa Grande is in the midst of a strange situation. The Gauchos had a bye last week, allowing for players to rest and heal, but then had their game against Sonoma switched from last Friday to Monday of this week because of a two-day power outage at Sonoma Valley High School, meaning just three practices between games.

Compounding the Casa situation, it is Gaucho homecoming, adding possible outside distractions to the scrambled practice schedule.

A larger problem might be a big Napa team that seemingly regained its glory years after going 0-10 last season. The Grizzlies are 5-2 in their rebound season with their only losses to Nevada Union from Grass Valley, 20-14, in overtime and American Canyon, 14-7, in league.

The big, as in 6-foot, 4 inches, 220 pounds, Casa chore is stopping end Brock Bowers. The junior already has multiple contacts with D1 schools. In six games, he has caught 27 passes for 773 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 158 yards on just 14 carries and scored another touchdown running. Of course, he is also one of Napa’s best defensive players.

“He’s the guy we have to stop,” Antonio says, but we have to game plan for everybody else.

That everybody else includes junior running back Benito Saldvar who has rushed for 603 yards and seven touchdowns and senior quarterback Isaiah Newton who has completed 48 of 78 passes for 890 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Casa Grande’s own offense has come into its own in recent games with a solidified and improved front line opening holes for Matt Herrera and speedster Dominic Giomi and providing time for quarterback Miguel Robertson to find receivers Rashad Nixon and Dominic McHale. Nixon caught two touchdowns last week in a 35-0 win over Sonoma Valley while McHale teamed with Robertson for an 89-yard scoring bomb.

Varsity kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Trojans vs. Dragons

Petaluma’s Trojans had an opportunity to get players healthy during their bye week. They were only partially successful.

The Trojans will return key two-way lineman Matthew Salyers and valuable wide receiver/safety Tony Moeckel, and have several other players with relief from minor injuries. But they may be without offensive mainstays quarterback Jack Hartman and running back Joey Alioto. They were both injured against Vintage on Oct. 4 and are questionable for Friday night’s game at Sonoma. Hartman has a bruised knee and Alioto a shoulder injury.

If Alioto can’t go, Petaluma still has quality backs in Dante Ratto, Randall Braziel and Mario Zarco.

Hartman is a different proposition. If the season-long offensive leader can’t play, the call will go to senior Caden Shirk for his first varsity start. If that doesn’t work, Petaluma could use Randall Braziel who performed well in an emergency series in the Vintage game.

Each team has just one win going into the game, and neither has won a Vine Valley Athletic League contest. Petaluma beat Santa Rosa, 53-34, while Sonoma Valley defeated El Camino of South San Francisco, 34-14.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist expects Sonoma to be more than ready for the Trojans.

“It’s their homecoming and, with Vintage coming up in their final game, we expect them to give everything they’ve got against us,” Krist points out. “We have to be prepared for a test.”

Sonoma Valley moved the ball well at times last week against Casa Grande, but couldn’t sustain their drives into the end zone. Still the Dragons have potentially dangerous offensive players.

Senior quarterback Jake Baker is a threat either passing or running and junior Adrian Alverez is a workhorse back with 200 pounds of strength and good speed. Junior running back Francisco Morales has even more speed.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. There will be no junior varsity game.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine