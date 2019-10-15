JJ SAYS: One sided doesn’t have to mean ugly

The story of this year’s rare Monday night football game between Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley can be told simply. Casa Grande was good; Sonoma was bad; the game was ugly.

The description of Casa Grande’s 35-0 victory is on Page B3 of today’s Argus, but what the story doesn’t reflect is the contentious nature of the contest. There was a pushing-shoving, name-calling fracas in the second quarter and several other minor incidents.

There was nothing very serious. Coaches and officials were right on top of the problems and, when it was over, the teams did the usual handshaking lineup across the field.

But, the chippiness (I think I just invented a word) of the game illustrates what can happen when two mismatched teams collide.

Monday’s game was particularly strange because of the simple fact that it was Monday’s game. The contest was supposed to have been played last Friday, but Sonoma Valley lost two school days because of the discretionary (some would say ill advised) PG&E power outage. Casa Grande agreed not to practice on the days the Dragons had to be idle. The Gauchos didn’t really need the practice coming off a bye week.

But, the Gauchos did need the game. Without it, they would have been idle for two weeks before facing two of the Vine Valley Athletic League’s toughest teams, Napa and American Canyon, followed by the Egg Bowl.

As it turned out, nobody really benefited by what happened Monday. Sonoma absorbed another one-sided beating, and Casa Grande, faced with a running clock and Sonoma’s ball control for the entire third quarter, never had much opportunity to implement its game plan nor give some of its reserves much playing time.

I was on the sidelines, but not on the playing field, so I’m not going to start making accusations about who did what to whom, but I will say that one-sided games don’t have to turn ugly.

Two weeks ago, an outnumbered, out-gunned, under-sized and injury riddled Petaluma team faced defending and likely repeat league champion Vintage. The Trojans had about as much chance of winning as I have of running a marathon. They were beaten, 40-7.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist commented after the game, “I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”

The Trojans played hard from start to finish, had some bright spots and came away feeling good about themselves.

Football is a physical game and emotions are a very big part of the equation. Participants are encouraged to play “fired up.” And, it hurts to lose. Put yourselves in the players’ position, giving the game your last bit of emotion and energy and, to put it bluntly, getting the crap kicked out of you. It hurts, and players can lose control.

It works both ways.

There are teams and players who love to rub a defeated opponent’s nose in the synthetic turf, piling up points and yardage for the sake of piling up points and yardage.

It doesn’t have to be that way.

Monday night, Casa Grande was on the Sonoma 2-yard line with time for one or maybe two more plays, but instead took a knee as time blinked away, helping ease tensions as the game ended.

Football can teach young players many lessons. Two of the most important are how to win with grace and lose with dignity.

