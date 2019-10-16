Liggett wins Adobe Cup Spint Car main event

DON MARTIN
October 15, 2019, 5:19PM
Updated 6 hours ago

Austin Liggett won the 30 lap USAC Western 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. This was the second Adobe Cup night and the first appearance of the season for the USAC Sprint Cars after their race earlier this season was rained out. Liggett is the reigning champion of the group, but he hasn’t been pursuing a championship this year with the class. This was the series leading fourth feature win of the season for Liggett.

Liggett had the pole for the feature race and raced into the early lead ahead of series point leader Tristan Guardino and TJ Smith. Smith raced past Guardino for second on lap six. Yellow flags slowed the pace on laps 7, 12 and 13, but Liggett maintained his lead over Smith on each restart. Bradley Terrell charged past Guardino for the third position on lap 15 and gained second from Smith on a lap 26 restart. However, Terrell’s race came to an end for a lap 27 yellow flag. Liggett led Billy Aton on the final restart, and he held him off for the victory. JJ Ringo finished third, followed by Caden Sarale, Guardino, Koen Shaw, Austin Ervine, Ricky Brophy, Norm Johns and Hannah Mayhew.

There were 22 Sprint Cars, and Terrell set the fast time on the 3/8 mile adobe oval with a lap of 14.728, beating the 14.783 of Aton. Cody Fendley outran Mayhew to win the first of three 10 lap heat races. Aton won the next heat ahead of Ricky Lewis, and the final heat race victory went to Ryan Timmons ahead of Ringo.

Adam Teves scored of the victory in the time limit shortened 39 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. Teves was behind the wheel of the #08 Rat Rod, which was piloted by his father David Teves to the South Bay Dwarf Car championship three years ago. This race included several competitors from the South Bay Dwarf Cars, which led to an increased car count.

Mark Hanson had a front-row start for the feature race and charged into the early lead ahead of South Bay champion Mark Biscardi. The first half of the race saw four yellow flag slowdowns. Teves took second from Biscardi on a lap five restart with new champion Chad Matthias settling into third. Following a yellow flag on lap 14 for Hanson, the first half of the scheduled 50 lap race was called complete. Joe Barkett led the restart lap, but Mathias briefly charged by to lead the 16th lap. Barkett was back in front until a lap 22 yellow flag. Teves was second at that point, but he put the moves on Barkett to take the lead on the restart. Teves led the rest of the way to win ahead of Matthias, Barkett, Matt Hagermann, Jimmy Damron, Buddy Olschowka, John Peters, Tom Van Tuyl, Vern Hubbard and Michael Williams.

There were 29 Dwarf Cars, and the eight lap heat race wins went to Matthias, Hanson, Biscardi and Damron. Garrett Brady won the 11 lap B Main with a flag to flag effort. Ryan Amlen finished second ahead of Robert Johnson and Shawn McCoy.

Jim Beck won the 20 lap Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Main Event. Beck is a multi-time champion in the division, but this was his first start of the season. Jeromie Charon had a front row start and set the early pace ahead of Carroll Mendenhall. Anton Gianini took second from Mendenhall on lap three and put the moves on Charon to grab the lead a lap later. Nick Robfogel followed into second as he was in search of his sixth win of the season. The lead two competitors ran closely with Beck gaining third on lap 10. A yellow flag waved on lap 11, and Robfogel grabbed the lead on the restart. Beck quickly followed into second. A yellow flag waved with two laps to go. Beck took the lead from Robfogel on the restart and would hold him off for the thrilling victory. Kyle Grissom finished third, followed by Koen Shaw, Mendenhall, Rob Brown, Sam Borland, Victor Guerra, Charon and Jack Clark. Robfogel set the fast time of 15.537.

Beckett wins

In racing the previous week, Sean Becker won the Eighth Annual Adobe Cup 30 lap Main Event for the PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars. Becker is a five-time champion at Silver Dollar Speedway. He turned in an impressive performance by winning both of his heat races and setting a new track record in qualifying. The win paid $5,000 for Becker, while Kalib Henry settled for a $2,000 second place finish.

Becker and Henry shared the front row for the Main Event, and Henry jumped into the early lead. When Henry got sideways exiting Turn 2 on the eighth lap, Becker moved by to gain the lead. After a quick yellow flag early on, the race ran 20 non-stop green flag laps with Becker mastering slower traffic to maintain his advantage over Henry. Tony Gualda ran closely behind Henry in third. After the second and final yellow flag on lap 21, it seemed as if Becker hit the afterburners on the restart. He quickly pulled away from Henry and caught slower traffic in four laps. Becker was not to be denied as he posted the victory ahead of Henry, Gualda, Colby Copeland, Andy Forsberg, Bradley Terrell, Justin Sanders, Colby Johnson, Trent Canales and Brett Rollag.

There were 29 Sprint Cars for this show, and the format called for drivers to draw for their heat race lineups coming through the gate. They also got a second set of heat races with the starting lineup inverted from the first line up. Passing points and finishing points determined the Top 8 who would go into qualifying and where everybody else would line up. The first set 10 lap heat race wins went to Justyn Cox, Copeland, Rollag and Becker. The second round of heat race victories went to DJ Freitas, Henry, Gualda and Becker. Becker blistered to 3/8 mile adobe oval with a time of 12.044. This became a new track record for the division. Johnson won a spirited duel with Freitas for the 12 lap B Main victory as Jonathan Henry finished third.

Shane DeVolder won the 40 lap Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event. This was the Third Annual Bob McCoy Memorial race, and the win paid $1,500 to DeVolder aboard the Paul and Nadine Hanley owned car. Much of the race, however, looked to belong to champion Mitch Machado. Machado had the lead from the start ahead of Richard Brace Jr and Matt While. They ran that way through 14 laps before the yellow flag waved for previous Bob McCoy Memorial winner Mike Learn. Machado continued to lead Brace and Danny Naron on the restart. A yellow flag at the halfway point of the race flew when Steve Studebaker got sideways trying to avoid DeVolder in Turn 4, resulting in a pile up of five cars. During the yellow flag, Brace retired from the race and McCoy, While and Naron pitted.

Suddenly, DeVolder found himself second for the restart. Machado was doing a good job of leading the way, though his car continued to backfire. DeVolder was about a half straightaway behind in second with Studebaker in third. A yellow flag waved on lap 35 for Corey Hall in Turn 4. Machado continued to lead on restart, but he soon began to slow. After leading the 38th lap, Machado coasted through the second turn as DeVolver grabbed the lead. DeVolder would lead the final two laps for the unexpected win. Studebaker placed second ahead of While, Ryan Cherezian and Brent Lawrence. Machado was scored sixth ahead of Bill Hall, Coery Hall, Naron and Brace. The eight lap heat race wins went to DeVolder and Learn.

The racing season will conclude next Saturday night with a $1,000 to win McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modified event. The PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints also compete for a $1,000 first prize, and the Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks and General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars will also be competing.

