Liggett wins Adobe Cup Spint Car main event

Austin Liggett won the 30 lap USAC Western 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. This was the second Adobe Cup night and the first appearance of the season for the USAC Sprint Cars after their race earlier this season was rained out. Liggett is the reigning champion of the group, but he hasn’t been pursuing a championship this year with the class. This was the series leading fourth feature win of the season for Liggett.

Liggett had the pole for the feature race and raced into the early lead ahead of series point leader Tristan Guardino and TJ Smith. Smith raced past Guardino for second on lap six. Yellow flags slowed the pace on laps 7, 12 and 13, but Liggett maintained his lead over Smith on each restart. Bradley Terrell charged past Guardino for the third position on lap 15 and gained second from Smith on a lap 26 restart. However, Terrell’s race came to an end for a lap 27 yellow flag. Liggett led Billy Aton on the final restart, and he held him off for the victory. JJ Ringo finished third, followed by Caden Sarale, Guardino, Koen Shaw, Austin Ervine, Ricky Brophy, Norm Johns and Hannah Mayhew.

There were 22 Sprint Cars, and Terrell set the fast time on the 3/8 mile adobe oval with a lap of 14.728, beating the 14.783 of Aton. Cody Fendley outran Mayhew to win the first of three 10 lap heat races. Aton won the next heat ahead of Ricky Lewis, and the final heat race victory went to Ryan Timmons ahead of Ringo.

Adam Teves scored of the victory in the time limit shortened 39 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. Teves was behind the wheel of the #08 Rat Rod, which was piloted by his father David Teves to the South Bay Dwarf Car championship three years ago. This race included several competitors from the South Bay Dwarf Cars, which led to an increased car count.

Mark Hanson had a front-row start for the feature race and charged into the early lead ahead of South Bay champion Mark Biscardi. The first half of the race saw four yellow flag slowdowns. Teves took second from Biscardi on a lap five restart with new champion Chad Matthias settling into third. Following a yellow flag on lap 14 for Hanson, the first half of the scheduled 50 lap race was called complete. Joe Barkett led the restart lap, but Mathias briefly charged by to lead the 16th lap. Barkett was back in front until a lap 22 yellow flag. Teves was second at that point, but he put the moves on Barkett to take the lead on the restart. Teves led the rest of the way to win ahead of Matthias, Barkett, Matt Hagermann, Jimmy Damron, Buddy Olschowka, John Peters, Tom Van Tuyl, Vern Hubbard and Michael Williams.

There were 29 Dwarf Cars, and the eight lap heat race wins went to Matthias, Hanson, Biscardi and Damron. Garrett Brady won the 11 lap B Main with a flag to flag effort. Ryan Amlen finished second ahead of Robert Johnson and Shawn McCoy.

Jim Beck won the 20 lap Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Main Event. Beck is a multi-time champion in the division, but this was his first start of the season. Jeromie Charon had a front row start and set the early pace ahead of Carroll Mendenhall. Anton Gianini took second from Mendenhall on lap three and put the moves on Charon to grab the lead a lap later. Nick Robfogel followed into second as he was in search of his sixth win of the season. The lead two competitors ran closely with Beck gaining third on lap 10. A yellow flag waved on lap 11, and Robfogel grabbed the lead on the restart. Beck quickly followed into second. A yellow flag waved with two laps to go. Beck took the lead from Robfogel on the restart and would hold him off for the thrilling victory. Kyle Grissom finished third, followed by Koen Shaw, Mendenhall, Rob Brown, Sam Borland, Victor Guerra, Charon and Jack Clark. Robfogel set the fast time of 15.537.