Petaluma sweeps by rival volleyball rival Casa Grande

Petaluma made it a clean sweep in volleyball for the current season by overpowering cross town rival Casa Grande in straight Thursday night by scores of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-18.

The emotional victory by the poised T-Girls took a little of the sting away from their wrenching loss to first place Vintage only two days earlier.

Petaluma’s senior-loaded squad enjoyed posing for photos in front of the Gaucho wall logo after the rivalry match to the delight of the big following of T-Girl fans who motored across town to enjoy the victory.

Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes didn’t allow the celebration to take away from the task at hand for the T-Girls who face a difficult dual task of facing Justin Siena and Sonoma Valley as the schedule gets harder to finish the regular season.

“We are not going to take any time off,” Hughes told the T-Girls after the gym began to clear. “Tomorrow will be our last Friday practice of the year. We have work to do.”

A good-sized crowd in the Gaucho Gym witnessed a hotly contested match between the two clubs, but Petaluma had too much fire power. The T-Girls made fewer mistakes, and displayed the poise of veteran players as they improved to 7-3 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 16-4 overall.

Lily Paschoal and Juliet Mattox were among the leaders in the first set as Petaluma recorded five blocks of attempted Gaucho kills.

Senior emotional leader Emma Weiand continued to roam the back of the Petaluma defense when she wasn’t slamming home winners from the left side of the net. The Trojans reeled off six consecutive points to take a 17-10 advantage that they never relinquished through the rest of the first set.

Casa Grande has its best showing of the match by bouncing back in the second set. Led by the imposing slams of Lina Fakalata and some hard hits contributed by Bella Blue and Simone Wright, the Gauchos took a 20-17 advantage, and Gaucho fans smelled a major comeback.

A terrific two-hand placement of a shot by Weiand helped Petaluma win back the momentum, and the Trojans won the second set by two points.

While the exchanges between the flamboyant Fakalata and several T-Girl hitters including Weiand, Mattox, Paschoal and junior Anna Hospodar earned the

cheers of the crowd from both sides, it was the play of Trojan setter Abbie Delaney that stood out.

Delaney had her prints on almost every Petaluma shot as she moved to both sides of the defense, making delicate shots to set up her teammates. Her sets were just high enough for kills at the corner of the net and quick shots next to her for center kills.

“Abbie is another one of our senior players,” noted Hughes. “She doesn’t make a lot of crazy mistakes that take us out of rally situations. Abbie played very well tonight, and I think she might have even got away with a lucky third shot in the third set for a point.”

Petaluma rattled off eight consecutive points in the third set to jump into a commanding 20-12 advantage, and the match got out of hand for the desperate Gauchos. The big rally featured the jump serving of promising sophomore Lauren Wolff.

Shots for points at the net by the hustling Weiand and Paschoal were spoon fed by the assists of Delaney. Paschoal put the match away with one final kill from the center of the net, and the celebration began.

Casa Grande slipped to 2-8 in league play and 6-12 overall. The Gauchos got a solid, if not spectacular, game from junior Emily Hart.

For the second consecutive match, the T-Girls played without key contributor Kaleigh Weiand who was still hobbled from an injury suffered in a match at American Canyon. Weiand appeared to move much better before the match, and she could be ready to return next week.

League-leading Vintage dropped the first set to neighboring Justin Siena on

Tuesday but come back to win the match and hold on to a one-game lead over second place Sonoma Valley.

The rapidly improving Petaluma junior varsity won the preliminary match by turning back Casa Grande in two sets.