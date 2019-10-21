Petaluma football win over Sonoma ends in melee

Football game officials called a halt to a seemingly festive homecoming contest at Arnold Field in Sonoma Friday when a scuffle suddenly broke out between Vine

Valley League opponents Petaluma and Sonoma Valley.

The Trojans were comfortably ahead 35-14 when a melee involving several players from both teams began on a Dragon kickoff with over 11 minutes remaining in the game.

Trojan coaches moved swiftly across the field to pull their players away from any further combat, and officials and representatives from both schools gathered for a lengthy meeting to sort out what happened and who was involved.

North Coast Section punishments are much more severe toward players who come off the bench during an altercation, and Petaluma coach Rick Krist was assured at the time that his players were trying to separate the belligerents. The Trojans were taken as a team off the playing field to the Petaluma side of the field when the game was finally called after eight minutes of further discussion.

Players could be suspended from future games if they are targeted as instigators of the fight and Krist was anxious to get the Trojans away from the scene, and he

assured administrators at the scene that Petaluma would leave as a team.

Christian Kallen reported in the Sonoma Index-Tribune that eight to 11 Sonoma players would be suspended, and Sonoma officials said the Dragons would forfeit their final game of the season against league-leading Vintage.

In the battle between the two previously winless teams in Vine Valley Athletic League play the Trojans

fell behind early, but rattled off five consecutive touchdowns on the entry into the game by quarterback Jack Hartman. Hartman was not in the starting lineup, but did everything possible to convince the coaching staff he was ready to play.

Throughout the first quarter, he was spotted sprinting down the sideline under the direction of the team trainer.

“We will only use him if necessary,” cautioned Krist before the game. “He is still not quite ready.” A scoreless first quarter for Petaluma and a drive of 65 yards and a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Adrian Alvarez of the Dragons might have altered his thinking.

With Hartman at the controls the Trojans settled in and scored three touchdowns to take a 21-7 advantage at halftime.

Fullback Mario Zarco scored the first of his two touchdown runs on a 2-yard blast over the left side of the line to get things started. The Trojans took advantage of a poor Dragon Punt to march 28 yards in 7 plays.

Petaluma went quickly back to work after another Dragon punt, and marched 57 yards on only four plays to take the lead for good. A 16-yard gallop by Dante Ratto

got the drive going.

Hartman then found receiver Gianni Johnson open down the spine of the Sonoma defense The passing play covered 35 yards for a touchdown.

Later in the second quarter, Hartman hooked up with Johnson again to get another drive under way. This march went for 59 yards, ignited by a pass to Johnson of 13 yards.

Zarco again got the call from two yards away, and delivered on a similar run to the earlier one in the first quarter to build the margin to 21-7 before homecoming activities began in front of a big Dragon crowd.

Petaluma continued to punish the Dragon defense with a 55-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter. Runs by Ratto and Randall Braziel got the march in gear.

Hartman then walked into the end zone on a naked run from the 3-yard line.

Austin Miller got a last turnover with a jumping interception, and it took theTrojans only five plays to move the football 65 yards for their final score. A pass of 12 yards from Hartman to Ryan Sullivan got it done.

Junior linebacker Jack Santos turned in a solid defensive performance for the Trojans with several stops in the first half. Santos has been one of the mainstays on defense for the Trojans this season.

Alvarez, only a junior, had a very productive game for the Dragons, including rushing for two scores and catching a key pass in the final Sonoma scoring drive.

It was feel good outing for coach Krist and his hardworking squad until the night was compromised by a lack of discipline on the other side of the field. The

welcomed victory gives the Trojans a 2-6 record for the season.

The Trojan junior varsity team held off a last quarter offensive march by the Dragons to win, 14-12, in the preliminary game.