Lights go on for the Mustangs, out for the Grizzlies

The St. Vincent High School administration turned on the lights and the Mustang football players turned out the Oakland Military Institute’s lights at Yarbrough Field on Saturday night.

Playing under rented lights on their plush synthetic turf, the Mustangs dominated in all facets of the game against an underrated Grizzlies team for a 41-0 win.

The win improved St. Vincent to 8-1 during a successful season with only a Saturday game against California School for the Deaf left on its regular-season agenda. That game will also be a night game, with the lights brought back to Yarbrough for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

OMI, playing in the very tough West Alameda County-Shoreline Football League, is now 2-7 overall.

The Grizzlies played pretty well but were just no match for a St. Vincent team that was playing at the top of its game with one frustrating exception — penalties. Both sides were hobbled by a multitude of floating flags.

Both teams displayed an inordinate amount of sportsmanship, but both were penalized for offenses like delay of game, illegal procedure, offsides, pass interference, illegal blocking and the like. It made for a long game and distracted from a generally well-played contest.

Penalties aside, St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog was pleased with the night game. “It was great experience for the players,” he said. “It was a great atmosphere and a great turnout.”

St. Vincent didn’t wait long to excite the large home crowd. Sophomore Liam O’Hare recovered and onside kick to start the game and the Mustangs went right down the field 51 yards for a touchdown.

Actually, they only went nine yards and then gave the ball to freshman Kai Hall, who zig-zagged and bounced 42 yards for the score.

It was the start of a typical Hall game. He ran for 185 yards on nine carries (20.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

He had an abundance of help. Senior Andrew Kohler, who usually does more blocking for others than carrying himself, had an exceptional game. He carried just six times but gained 107 yards, averaging 17.8 yards per carry. He also caught two passes for 36 yards and scored three times, once running, once catching and once with a scooped-up fumble.

Before it was all over, eight different Mustangs had carried the football.

St. Vincent’s sophomore quarterback Jacob Porteous, improving with each game, completed seven of 18 passes for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Grizzlies hung with the Mustangs through the first half.

The Mustangs scored early in the second quarter when they failed to fall for an OMI fake punt attempt and took possession on their 42-yard line. From there it was only one quick Hall twisting, turning, faking journey to the end zone on a 56-yard dash.

Most of the remainder of the first half was a strong defensive struggle by both sides, but with the half winding down, Kohler bulled through a big hole opened in the OMI front and traveled 24 yards to set up a short Porteous to Rory Morgan pass for a 5-yard touchdown that made it a 21-0 SV lead at intermission.

The game turned one-sided in the second half. A 44-yard Hall romp set up a 2-yard plunge by Kohler and a 24-yard Porteous-to-Kohler pass provided two more touchdowns, and had the Mustangs looking to the bench.

Kohler had one last thrill for the Mustang fans surrounding Yarbrough Field, scooping up a Hall fumble and racing 45 yards for a third Mustang third-quarter touchdown.

Through it all, the St. Vincent defense was solid, throwing the shutout with the help of tackles from 19 different players. Gio Antonini was credited with four tackles — three of them in the OMI backfield. Dante Antonini, Liam O’Hare and freshman Jaret Bosarge each came up with an interception.