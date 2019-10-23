JJ SAYS: I didn’t see it, so don’t ask

Those expecting me to pontificate about last week’s disturbance that caused the Petaluma-Sonoma Valley football game to be called off 11 minutes early are going to be disappointed. I’ve been told that “disturbance” is the wrong word — that things got pretty ugly.

But, I did not see the game and, therefore I am not qualified to made any kind of judgment about what transpired. I was at the Casa Grande vs. Napa game, a well-played, entertaining contest that ended in disappointment for the Gauchos.

I do have a couple of observations from what I did see.

I did see the game the week before when Sonoma and Casa Grande got into a couple of little shoving matches. I said after that game, that those kinds of things can happen when a team has a long, losing, frustrating season. There were incidents of some shoving and shouting in that game, but nothing as serious as what I’ve been told happened in the Petaluma-Sonoma game.

And I did see a brief video clip of the game at Sonoma that clearly shows a late hit on the Petaluma kick returner. The hits, actually there was more than one, came after the runner had been tackled and was clearly down.

Aside from that, I know only what I’ve been told and this is not a place for hearsay.

Sonoma had eight to 10 players suspended because of the incident, causing the Dragons to forfeit their final game, which, since that game was scheduled to be against monster Vintage might have been a bad thing even if the Sonomans could have fielded a full team. Petaluma had one player suspended for this week’s game against Napa and the Trojans appealed that ruling.

It is to be hoped that Sonoma will be able to overcome what has been a nightmare 1-9 season, and get a fresh start next year. Sonoma Valley has a long and proud sports history. Some of the most memorable games I have seen through the years have been at Arnold Field.

It is tough for the Dragons, as it is for the Trojans. to compete with the behemoths like Vintage, American Canyon and Napa on the football field, but that is the hand the North Coast Section has dealt the small schools, and they have to live with it. The odds are against them, but there will be years when the stars align and the talent arrives.

On a much brighter note, I did see St. Vincent’s night game against Oakland Military Institute Saturday night. There is little question that lights at Yarbrough Field work.

The temporary lights are not optimal. They, of necessity, are too low. There are shadows and dark spots on the field. But there is still ample light for both players on the field and fans around the sidelines (more people stand than sit in the bleachers at St. Vincent games) to watch the action.

I’m an admitted traditionalist, some would say old fogy, but I still prefer my St. Vincent football with a dash of sunshine.

While I’m admittedly out of tune with the real world. I do understand the attraction of night football. There is a different feel to a night game. There does seem to be more excitement, more spirit, more electricity.

This Saturday night should be quite a show — night football, California School for the Deaf in the house, perhaps the final home game for the Mustangs.

I love my Saturday afternoon St. Vincent football, but Bob Dylan was right.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)