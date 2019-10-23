Casa Grande boys dominate VVAL cross country meet

Casa Grande continued to be strides ahead of the rest of the Vine Valley Athletic League cross country teams in the second league meet held at Alston Park in Napa.

The Gauchos placed all five of their counting runners among the top 10 in dominating the meet with 22 points. Napa was second with 47, followed by Vintage with 101, Petaluma with 115, Justin-Siena with 143, American Canyon with 151 and Sonoma Valley with 153.

Casa’s girls were second to Vintage with 64 points. The Crushers dominated the run with 19. Petaluma finished third to the Gauchos with 95, followed by Sonoma Valley with 118, Napa with 120 and American Canyon with 178.

The Gauchos’ Nolan Hosbein and William Hite ran one-two in the boys run, with Hosbein first in 16 minutes, 9.1 seconds and Hite second in 16:28.7.

Napa’s David Acuna broke up the Casa Grande pack, finishing third in 16:29.0, but Casa’s Luke Baird, fourth in 16:59.5, and Jacob Dietlin, fifth in 17:06.1, quickly followed. Andrew Gotshall completed the Gaucho counting runners, finishing 10th in 17:22.7.

Casa Grande’s sixth and seventh finishers just missed the top 10, with Aaron Beaube 11th in 17:24.3 and Christopher Dolcini 12th in 17:24.9.

Petaluma’s leading runner was Alex Juarez Aragon, 18th in 18:20.7.

For the girls, Casa’s Emma Baswell was second in 19:29.3, running behind Mary Deeik of Vintage, who finished in 18:58.0.

Completing the counting runners for Casa Grande were Kayla Jimenez Carreno, 13th in 22.30.1; Audrey Reposa, 14th in 22.30.5; Moriah Busch, 16th in 22:37.0; and Alessandra Alvarenga, 19th in 23:01.3.

Petaluma’s Georgiana Morris was 12th in 22:28.8.

Casa Grande’s junior varsity boys finished second to Napa, 30-55, with Petaluma third with 95.

Casa Grande’s Kieran Cross won the race in 18.22.2, with teammate Matthew Giroux third in 18:50.4 and Ethan Thompson eighth in 19:21.6.

Petaluma’s Carlos Calito was seventh in 19:16.1.

Casa Grande’s junior varsity girls were third with 101 points, behind perfect Vintage (15) and Napa (66).

Casa’s Lisa Wiedenhofer was sixth in 23:52.5 and teammate Taylor Pieri 10th in 25:05.8.