Napa has too much Brock Bowers for Casa Grande football team

Brock Bowers and Napa’s Grizzlies, pretty much in that order, put a hurt on Casa Grande’s North Coast Section playoff chances Friday night, defeating the Gauchos, 41-18.

Bowers, a 6-foot, 4 inch, 220 pound junior who has attracted the attention of college recruiters from the SEC to the Pac-12 and everywhere in between, broke open a close game with three long runs, one on a pass reception, in the final quarter. Combined with a first half touchdown reception, he crossed the Casa Grande goal four times.

Strange as it sounds, Casa Grande did a decent job containing the speedster for most of the game, but when Napa was able to get him the ball with even a hint of breathing room it was goodbye and eventually good night Casa.

“We had a good game plan against hiim,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio, “but he is good. There is a reason he has received all those college offers.

The loss left Casa Grande with a 3-5 record and a 2-2 Vine Valley Athletic League mark with games remaining at American Canyon next week and a final contest against rival Petaluma in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 2. Napa is now 6-2 overall and 3-2 in league with a game against Petaluma next week and a big showdown with VVAL unbeaten Vintage on Nov. 1.

Take Bowers out of the equation and Friday night’s game at Casa Grande might have been an even tussle against two good football teams. Napa led, 14-12, at the half and was still in front just 21-12 after three periods.

Of course, there is no taking the big man out of the equation. Combining strength with have-to-see-to-believe speed, he broke for runs of 55 yards, 45 yards and 65 yards in the final quarter to lift the Grizzlies from a battle to a romp, with the 65 yarder coming on his own efforts following a pass from quarterback Isaiah Newton.

On a cold homecoming night, Casa’s Gauchos started strongly, battling 76 yards to score in their first possession. The drive was jump started by a 21-pass connection from quarterback Miguel Robertson to running back Dominic Giomi. The senior had a big game not only rushing, but also catching swing passes from Robertson. The conversion kick try by Matteo Milani was blocked, a play at the time that look significant, but paled as Bowers took charge in the fourth quarter.

Casa Grande almost immediately regained possession on a pass interception by Julian Gaona.

Hoping to keep the momentum flowing on its side, the Gauchos tried a bit of trickery that backfired big time when halfback Ganoa, working off a lateral from Robertson, threw a pass that resulted in a touchdown – for Napa when Kyle Jezycki intercepted and returned the theft 54 yards for a pick-six. Erik Vargas eased Napa in front 7-6 with a good conversion kick.

Undaunted, the Gauchos manufactured one of their most impressive drive of the season, going 69 yards in 10 plays, mostly on the running and short passing of Robertson, with a nice 20-yard connection to Antonio Bernardini thrown in for spice. The touchdown came on a 7-yard hit from the quarterback to Giomi.

A Casa Grande try for a two-point make-up conversion resulted in an incomplete pass, but after round 1, Casa Grande was ahead on points, 12-7.

Early in the second quarter, Napa unleashed Bowers for the first time, giving the ball to home on a short pass that resulted in a 31-yard touchdown. Vargas kicked true on the conversion and when the Gauchos celebrated homecoming by crowning Eliza Chavez Figueroa Queen, Napa led 14-12.

Napa extended its advantage on a 9-yard touchdown burst by Benito Saldivar, but as the final period began, Casa Grande was very much in the game, trailing just 21-12.

Then came Bowers. Early in the fourth period, he turned what looked to be a routine dive play into a 45-yard touchdown. Casa Grande scrapped back behind a 38-yard pass from Robertson to Giomi that set up the running back’s 13-yard touchdown that kept Casa within catching distance, trailing, 28-18.

The pursuit proved futile when Bowers zoomed 47 yards for a touchdown and quickly followed a pass interception by taking a short pass from Newton and turning it into a 56-yard touchdown to put the exclamation on the Napa win.

Despite the loss, Napa played well with its offensive line of John Fragakis, Garrison Crockett, Jack Faris, Sean McCarthy and Nick Tobin mostly giving Robertson time to throw and allowing Giomi and Matt Herrera all the room they needed to squeak through into the Napa second-line defenders.

Casa Grande dominated the junior varsity game, 63-0.