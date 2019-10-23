SV ends its season under the lights against CSD

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
October 22, 2019, 9:21PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The end is not the end for the St. Vincent High School football team.

The Mustangs play their final regularly schedule game at home Saturday night, but it will not be their last game of the season. They are already assured a spot in the North Coast Section Division 7 playoffs. Whether that game is at home or on the road will depend largely on how well they do Saturday night against California School for the Deaf.

Petaluma and Casa Grande each face a difficult final road game before preparing for their annual Egg Bowl showdown, this year on the Casa Grande field. Before then, the Trojans have to play at Memorial Stadium in Napa against Napa’s Grizzlies, while the Gauchos face the Wolves in their American Canyon den.

Mustangs vs. Eagles

For the second straight game, St. Vincent will brighten Yarbrough Field with rented lights for a night contest. Last week’s night experience was a bright one for the Mustangs who enjoyed a 41-0 win over Oakland Military Institute.

The game is an important one for the Mustangs. As an independent, they get no automatic home field berth for winning league and will likely need at least a No. 3 or possibly No. 3 seed for a home playoff game.

According to the most recent Division 7 rankings, as posted on MaxPreps, the Mustangs at 8-1, are ranked No. 5 behind Salesian (6-1), Ferndale (6-2), St. Helena (6-2) and Willits (5-3).

“We’re hoping that with a solid win we can get a home game,” said St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog.

Getting a solid win will not be easy against a CSD Eagle team that comes into Yarbrough Field with a 5-2 record.

The Eagles bring with them one of the most exciting players in the Bay area in running back Cabel Aramboles. The 5-foot, 11-inch, 233-pound junior has rushed for 926 yards in six games. He is averaging 17.5 yards per carry and has scored 17 touchdowns, earning high school All-American notice in the process.

“He’s the real deal,” says Herzog. “He’s as explosive as anyone we’ve played. He’s very good.”

Aramboles isn’t the only Eagle offensive weapon. Quarterback Miles Gonzalez has passed for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jaylan Johnson has grabbed 24 passes for 472 yards and eight touchdowns.

Herzog says some people tend to underrate the Eagles because of the players’ disability, and that is a big mistake.

“They are a really good football team with really good football players,” he explains. “It will be a great experience for our players to see how hard they work, how hard they play and how well they communicate.”

St. Vincent defeated CSD, 20-14, last season, but the Eagles played that game without Aramboles.

St. Vincent may be without starting offensive lineman Morgan Morarity, but according to Herzog, earlier injuries have allowed the Mustangs to develop depth on the offensive line. “We now have eight solid guys on the line,” he notes.

The coach says the Mustangs are ready for a to make a good run at the playoffs. “We are getting better at the right time,” he explains. “We are playing our best when we need to.”

Trojans vs. Grizzlies

Petaluma, coming off a one-sided 35-14 win over Sonoma Valley. is just 2-6 for the season, but still has a chance to finish strong as it takes on Napa’s Grizzlies Friday night at the college-like Memorial Stadium before wrapping things up in the Egg Bowl.

For Petaluma to have any chance, the Trojans have to find away to stop Napa’s one man gang, 220 pound junior Brock Bowers, who plays everywhere from tight end to running back, but mostly plays in opponent’s end zones. He ripped Casa Grande for four touchdowns last week and now has 15 for the season, 12 receiving and three rushing.

“They do a good job hiding him,” says Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “We have to be aware of where he is and stay on him. We have to make the rest of the team try to beat us.”

The Grizzlies have plenty of talent in that “rest of the team,” including quarterback Isaiah Newton who has passed for 1,053 yards and running back Benito Saldivar who has rushed for 711 yards.

Napa has the added incentive of still being in the hunt for a share of the VVAL championship. The Grizzlies are 3-1 in league (6-2 overall), but plays league-leading Vintage (7-1 overall, 4-0 in league) in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 1. A Napa win would give it a share of the title after it went 0-10 last season.

Petaluma will have quarterback Jack Hartman, the spark that makes the Trojans go, healthy for the game. Hartman, injured in the Napa game two weeks ago, came off the bench to lead the Trojans against Sonoma Valley last week.

However, the Trojans may be without valuable running back Joey Alioto who missed last week’s game and may not be ready for Napa as well.

Gauchos vs. Wolves

Casa Grande’s Gauchos get one last chance to make a statement in the Vine Valley Athletic League this season as they gallop into the Wolves den at American Canyon Friday night.

Casa showed it could play with the big boys last week, staying with Napa for three quarters before losing to the Grizzlies, 41-18. This week, they get another member of the VVAL’s big three when they meet an American Canyon team that is 7-1 on the season and 3-1 in league play with its only loss coming to Vintage, 28-14.

The Wolves feature one of the most exciting players in the VVAL and possibly in the North Bay in quarterback Vance Eschenburg.

The senior does it all for American Canyon. He has completed 63 of 130 passes for 937 yards and eight touchdowns, and is possibly even more dangerous when he decides to run, rushing for 498 yards and four touchdowns.

Combine him with a big offensive line and a shutdown defense and the Gauchos will have their hands full.

Casa Grande, despite its loss to Napa last week, is playing some of its best football as the season draws to a close and at 3-5 overall and 2-2 in VVAL play, still has a chance at a break-even season.

Dominic Giomi had a big game against Napa last week and teams with Matt Herrera to give the Gauchos two exceptional running backs. Ever-improving quarterback Miguel Robertson has potential game-breaking receivers on both sides in Dominic McHale and Rashad Nixon.

If the Casa defense can at least contain Eschenburg — a big IF — the Gauchos have a chance to upset both the Wolves and the home-howling fans.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine