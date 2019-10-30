JJ SAYS: Season starts Saturday

The Petaluma High School football season kicks off Saturday afternoon.

Petaluma and Casa Grande football teams have already each played nine games this fall, but at this point, none of them really matter. What counts is Saturday afternoon and the reincarnated Egg Bowl.

Some football seasons, Petaluma and/or Casa Grande football players can celebrate league championships, memorable upsets or playoff runs. It is not that way this year. Neither Petaluma nor Casa will make the playoffs and neither ever had a realistic chance of grabbing the Vine Valley Athletic League championship pennant.

There have been some good games along the way — Casa Grande’s win over Justin-Siena and overtime loss to San Marin, along with Petaluma’s win over Santa Rosa come to mind. And, both teams have played hard competitive football in the face of some pretty daunting odds. But the fact is, that on the scoreboard it has not been a good autumn.

For one team, that will all change Saturday afternoon. It will be a good autumn for the winner of the now annual game between Casa Grande and Petaluma. That one game will be remembered for the rest of the school year. The answer for every taunting cheer at a basketball game will be, “Egg Bowl! Egg Bowl! Egg Bowl!”

For Petaluma and Casa Grande this year, all their you-know-whats are in one big-game basket.

The first Egg Bowl was played in 1974 when the then new Casa Grande shocked Petaluma, 9-0. Since then, there have been 33 rematches and every one of them has been special to the players, students and fans involved.

The game was temporarily discontinued after a particularly contentious game in 2011. I still believe that decision was an overreaction to a game that was marred by some ugly individual behavior, but never threatened to get out of control.

When the game resumed in 2017, it was a model for cooperative sportsmanship with players from both schools joining in several community projects prior to the contest.

That doesn’t mean that they were any less competitive or emotional. The last two years have produced two exceptional games, with Petaluma winning in 2017, 20-14, and Casa Grande prevailing last year, 37-35, in what was one of the most exciting Egg Bowls ever.

Whenever Petaluma plays Casa Grande in anything from marbles to badminton, it is a big deal. When Petaluma plays Casa Grande in football, it is a gigantic deal. When Petaluma defeated Casa Grande in volleyball in the Casa gym a couple of weeks ago, the Trojan girls delighted in having their photo taken in front of the Casa logo on the gym wall.

But it is almost always in good spirit. Despite what the traffic may tell you, Petaluma is still a small town in many ways. Players in all sports grow up learning and playing together on youth teams When they face one another as rivals, those friendships don’t go away. But neither does the rivalry.

There are those who maintain that it isn’t whether you win or lose, but how you play the game. It does matter how you play the game. In almost (but not all) Egg Bowls I’ve ever covered, the losing players could hold their heads high and take consolation in a valiant effort.

But it also matters a great deal whether you win or lose. At the end of the day Saturday, both teams can be proud, but only one will celebrate.

After all, it is the Egg Bowl and it is a huge deal.

