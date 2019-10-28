Petaluma wins final tennis match

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 28, 2019, 10:23AM

The Petaluma High School tennis team concluded its regular season in impressive fashion last week, defeating Sonoma Valley, 5-2, in a Vine Valley Athletic League match played on the Petaluma courts.

Petaluma built its victory on outstanding singles play, sweeping all four singles matches.

Amelia Grevin defeated Mary Gallo, 6-3, 6-4; Olivia Peachy won over Olivia Weisiger, 6-2, 6-1; Maddie Peachey prevailed over Reese Dobson, 6-4, 6-2 and Meg Rawson defeated Lily Raaka, 6-0, 6-4.

Petaluma’s No. 2 doubles team of Abby Deen and Penny Reynolds defeated Sonoma’s Jovanna Saldana and Priya Clark, 4-6, 6-4 (11-9).

Sonoma’s wins came in No. 1 doubles where Ella Castillo and Kayla Schmick stopped Petaluma’s Sofia Nadler and Sophia Ryan, 6-4, 6-1; and No. 3 doubles where Sonoma’s Sami Stubbs and Lily Morgan prevailed over Petaluma’s Daphne Perlich and Dlyanna Gonzalez, 6-4, 6-1.

