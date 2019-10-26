Casa loses a tough one to American Canyon; Petaluma swamped by Napa

American Canyon was pushed to the limit by underdog Casa Grande, but the Wolves escaped with a 13-6 win to remain in second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League football chase on Friday night.

The Wolves (8-1) needed a clutch 72-yard touchdown march in the fourth quarter in their final scheduled home game on Senior Night to send the uneasy crowd home from the Wolf Den Stadium in a more relaxed frame of mind.

American Canyon is currently rated in the fourth slot of predicted brackets the upcoming North Coast Section playoffs in Division III, and could get a home game in the eight-team field. The Gauchos made the hosts work to keep those hopes alive.

The Gauchos served notice that they would be a headache for American Canyon when the first drive by the Wolves was halted by a pass interception of a tipped ball by sophomore Antonio Bernardini on the Casa 17-yard line. The pick was the first of two thefts that had the host passing game on its heels through the entire game.

American Canyon finally got on the board with a 60-yard drive featuring the naked runs by quarterback Vance Eschenberg. A couple of solid defensive plays by Gaucho sophomore Ryan Casper helped to limit the yardage by the dangerous quarterback.

Finally, with the ball inside the 5-yard line, running back Kakoa Wilson broke into the end zone in the second quarter to give the Wolves a 6-0 advantage. Casa Grande broke through to get several mits on the attempted PAT.

Mid way through the second quarter, Casa Grande cobbled together its best drive of the game. A poor 18-yard punt by the Wolves set up a Gaucho march on their own 45-yard line.

An explosive 21-yard gallop by Casper and a couple of pass completions by Miguel Robertson moved the ball to the American Canyon 13-yard line.

Robertson spotted Dominic Mchale for six yards and Rashad Nixon for eight more to get a crucial first down in the drive. The march was halted, however, on a failed running play into the middle of the American Canyon front.

The teams exchanged ball possession as halftime neared with the score still at 6-0.

Casa fans were suddenly energized when defensive back Nick Markovich intercepted a pass in the secondary and raced more than 30 yards to the American Canyon 13-yard line.

With time at a premium, Robertson hurled one down the middle to Mchale who made a terrific catch despite the spirited defensive effort of the Wolf defensive back. It turned out to be a touchdown catch on a play that was signaled for pass interference as well. The Gauchos didn’t need the help.

Casa could have put even more pressure on the harried American Canyon followers, but the attempt for the PAT on a kick failed.

A sense of tension on the American Canyon side of the football field was finally relieved when the home club put together its game winning march. Casa took

away the passing game in the flat, but could not stop the alternate runs by Eschenberg and his mates.

Arron Junilla and linebacker Logan Walsh made every yard difficult on the Casa side of the ball.

The Wolves bull rushed the end zone with a 1-yard run by Kaave Gaviola on the drive to escape the biggest upset of the season.

It was a tough loss for the Gauchos who lost top running back Matt Herrera to a shoulder issue before the game started. His loss was a game time decision by the coaching staff. Herrera, averaging nearly five yards per carry, left a big gap in the Casa running game.

The Casa Grande junior varsity ran up a big lead, but had to hold off a two-touchdown charge by the Wolves for a 35-28 win in the preliminary game.

—

NAPA 49, PETALUMA 7

The host Grizzlies jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the VVAL victory over the Trojans. Napa (7-2, 4-1) scored on the first play from scrimmage and rolled up a 49-0 lead by halftime.

With a running clock in the second half, the Trojans (2-7, 1-4) held the ball for the entire third quarter and eventually scored.

Petaluma reached the end zone on a 1-yard run on fourth down by Dante Ratto to finish off a 17-play, 85-yard drive for Petaluma’s lone score of the night.