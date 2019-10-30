Napa runs away from Petaluma to keep title hopes alive

Napa’s Grizzlies didn’t so much step over the only hurdle between them and a championship showdown with Vintage’s Crushers as they did run over Petaluma’s Trojans, 49-7, Friday night in the palace that is Memorial Stadium.

Napa played a half and spent the second half with reserves on the turf and the starters watching a running clock blink away their seventh victory in nine games.

The Grizzlies are now 4-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play, and will face league unbeaten Vintage (5-0, 8-1 overall) on Friday night at Memorial Stadium. A Vintage win means a second straight undisputed league championship for the Crushers. A Napa upset means the Grizzlies share the title with Vintage and possibly American Canyon, which now stands 4-1 in league (8-1 overall) with a final regular-season game at Justin-Siena on Friday night.

As for Petaluma’s Trojans, they are 2-7 overall and 1-4 in league with a pride-only game coming up Saturday afternoon against rival Casa Grande on the Casa field. Varsity kickoff is 3 p.m.

Friday’s game was over almost by the time the Trojans stepped off their late-arriving bus, the victim of a mechanical breakdown mid-route to their destination.

Napa scored on its first offensive play of the game and on every following possession in the first half.

Petaluma, already reeling from the absence of standout two-way starter Joey Alioto, lost two more starters to injuries in practice last week.

The Trojans compounded their health, size and inexperience problems by losing three fumbles and getting a punt blocked.

The Grizzlies, on a night they saluted their seniors, needed no help. They gave the impression they could score from anywhere on the field at anytime.

On their first offensive play following the opening kickoff, the Grizzlies gave the ball to speedster Benito Saidivar on a dive play and 60 yards later celebrated their first touchdown.

There followed an uninterrupted succession of touchdowns, a 59-yard run by Saidivar, a 4-yard run by Trey Dennis, a 78-yard pass from Isaiah Newton to Brock Bowers, a 59-yard run by Newton, a 24-yard pass from Newton to Bowers and a 12-yard run by Saidivar.

Petauma had shown brief flashes of offensive movement in the first half, but took it to an impressive level as Napa went to its bench in the second half.

Working with a running clock, Petaluma owned the football for the entire third quarter, never letting the Grizzlies on offense until 9:41 of the fourth quarter right after Dante Ratto fought his way into the end zone from 1-yard out for the Trojans only score of the night.

The pride-satisfying Petaluma drive covered 81 yards and took 17 plays and 14 minutes of constantly blinking clock.

Julian Marth booted the conversion kick between the uprights.

Petaluma left the field on a positive note, stopping Napa’s second-line offense at the Trojan 11-yard line as time expired.

Petaluma won the junior varsity game, 7-6.