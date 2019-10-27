St. Vincent holds off California School for the Deaf in Wild finish

St. Vincent High School’s Mustangs were the last team scoring and the last team standing Saturday night in a wild 51-44 win over California School for the Deaf.

Playing under temporary lights in their Yarbrough Field home, the Mustangs scored on a 68-yard pass connection between quarterback Jacob Porteous and wide receiver Jeremy Bukolsky with just 55 seconds remaining in the game tp pull out their ninth victory in 10 games.

St. Vincent now rests and recuperates as it awaits its fate in the North Coast Section Division 7 playoffs. The Mustangs could be in line for a first-round home game. CSD’s Eagles, despite a solid 5-3 season, could be on the outside looking in come playoff time. The Eagles are ranked No. 12 in the division with only eight teams making the playoffs.

CSD certainly performed like a playoff caliber team Saturday night, matching the Mustangs big play for big play in a wildly entertaining football teams between two independent schools.

CSD’s Calel Aramboles showed why he is a high-school All-American on the game’s opening kickoff, grabbing the ball in the middle of a bevy of would-be St. Vincent tacklers and racing 81 yards for a touchdown before an offensive play had been run.

A pass interception by Liam O’Hare set up a 40-yard drive by St. Vincent that culminated in Porteous’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Bukolsky that, coupled with Giovanni Vaca’s conversion kick put the Mustangs in front, 7-6, at the end of the first quarter and touched off a wild back-and-forth battle that continued into the game’s final minute.

St. Vincent clung to a 14-13 advantage until the final seconds of the first half when the Porteous-Bukolsky combination clicked again for a 7-yard score that put the Mustangs up by two touchdowns, 21-13, at the mid break.

When St. Vincent upped the advantage to 28-13 on an 8-yard burst by Andrew Kohler it looked like the Mustangs had thing well in hand.

Wrong!

The second half put the wild into the west.

CSD took its first lead since Aramboles opening kickoff return at 36-35 on a 5-yard pass and two-point conversion off a fake kick. St. Vincent went back in front, 43-36, with 2:31 left to play on a 4-yard run by Kohler. Two long runs and a short 4-yard TD blast from Aramboles set up a crucial 2-point conversion pass from Gonzalez to Johnson to put CSD in front, 44-43, with 1:48 to play.

It looked like the end for St. Vincent when the Mustangs turned the ball over on a fumble with 1:48 left.

However, the aroused Mustang defense stuffed CSD on three scrimmage plays, forcing a punt that gave the Mustangs one final chance with 55.5 on the clock. They needed just one play — the Porteous-to-Bukolsky pass connection — to give the ultimate decision to St. Vincent.