Trojans, Mustangs scheduled to open NCS play

As of press time Wednesday morning, both the Petaluma and St. Vincent North Coast Section volleyball matches were to be played Thursday.

Petaluma was to play Analy in a 7 p.m. Division 3 game in the Petaluma gym.

That game will follow a 5 p.m. Division 2 game between Maria Carrillo and Clayton Valley Charter School that was originally scheduled for the Maria Carrillo gym. Petaluma (17-5) from the Vine Valley Athletic League is the No. 5 seed in the 16-team Division 3 tournament. Analy 8-14) from the North Bay Oak League is the No. 12 seed.

Petaluma goes into the playoffs coming off a 3-0 loss to Sonoma Valley that dropped it to third in the VVAL standings behind co-champions Vintage and Sonoma.

Sonoma Valley, 14-5 overall, is the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. The Dragons open at home Thursday night against Terra Linda, the No. 13 seed from the Marin County Athletic League.

Should both Petaluma and Sonoma win on Thursday, they will face off in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Sonoma. The two VVAL teams have met twice this season, with Sonoma winning both encounters, 3-0.

St. Vincent (21-6) is scheduled to play a Division 5 match on its home floor Thursday against Mendocino (11-11), the No. 14 seed.