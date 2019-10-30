Parks are great places for education

All of us think of our parks as places to hike and to enjoy the outdoors. We often don’t think of them as places of education. But most of our county parks also provide environmental education to our elementary students. Friends of the River, Sonoma County Parks, LandPaths, Pepperwood Preserve and others are involved in offering programs to children to nurture an appreciation of the natural environment.

A while back, I visited several of the environmental education programs that Sonoma County Regional Parks offers locally. Kids were running up the hillside and checking their pulse, chewing on kale in the garden, identifying plants and footprints. The kids, the parent chaperones and teachers were very much engaged in the hands-on learning; the activities were varied.

I wanted to dig deeper and learn more about the development of these terrific opportunities. So I met with Christina McGuirk who works for Regional Parks and was instrumental in designing some of the ones for Regional Parks.

Christina has been with Sonoma County Regional Parks for 15 years, starting as an intern at the Environmental Discovery Center at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. She worked part-time there while getting her teaching credential. Her Masters thesis was the development of the first environmental program at Tolay Lake, Healthy Earth, Healthy Bodies, which is now offered at Tolay Lake Regional Park for pre-school to third grade. In this program, students learn about healthy food, take a rigorous hike, tour the farm, and work in the garden.

Christina built on her skills as a teacher to work full-time with Regional Parks, starting with Healthy Earth, Healthy Bodies. She went on to develop Acorns to Oaks in collaboration with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, a field trip for grades 4 through 6. This program engages students with the rich culture of our local tribes, and is also situated at Tolay Lake Regional Park, a place of deep significance to Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. She is continuing to involve the tribe in further elaboration of educational activities.

She also developed heritage activities for the Tolay Fall Festival which runs every October, and is a carryover from the fall activities that the Cardoza Ranch put on for many years.

Christina administers four of the education programs for Regional Parks – the promotion, the booking, the staffing. Weather is often a challenge throughout the school year. About half the students receive scholarships provided by the Parks Foundation. Most of the schools come from Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. Acorns to Oaks is the most popular program she runs. Registration for all these starts in August at the beginning of the school year.

Because Regional Parks now offers nine different environmental education programs, Christina’s work has expanded to recruiting and training interns who staff these. Ten to 15 interns work throughout the school year, and most come from Sonoma State University, many of them aspiring to careers in education or environmental science. Sonoma County Regional Parks is the largest provider of environmental education programs in the county, engaging 15,000 students in school programs, but it is certainly not the only provider.

When asked what she considers her achievements, she cites the awe and wonder of the young ones being in nature. She says it is magical when you hear a kid say, “I love kale.” She also values being an inspiration to interns who later become teachers.