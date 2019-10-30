Aidan may get to play in Egg Bowl after all

Of all the participants in the Egg Bowl, none would have been more disappointed about a cancellation than Petaluma High School student Aidan Spillane. He can now run his one and only high school play in the big game. Aidan, a four-year varsity veteran, is scheduled to suit up and run one play for the Trojans, making a dream come true for the senior, who is slowed, but far from defeated, by a form of Cerebral Palsy called polymicrogyria (PMG).

“I’m excited and happy, not scared or nervous,” Aidan said when told of the plan. He speaks through an improvised sign language with his father, Brett, serving as interpreter. His medical condition has affected his ability to speak, although he hears and understands well.

His condition has severely limited the use of his right arm and hand and given him a severe and noticeable limp. It has not prevented him, with an assist from his father, from serving as Petaluma water boy since his freshman year at Petaluma High School.

Aidan’s involvement with the Trojans began long before he reached high school. It started as a way for he and his father to bond despite the son’s health problems.

It turned out to more than accomplish the original purpose. “The moments Aidan and I share (at the games) are by far the highlight of being a dad,” Brett said. “Now I’m a big Petaluma fan.”

Aidan’s mother, Jobbie, is content to let the boys do their thing. “I suppose my role has been to support, encourage and get out of the way,” she said. “I tend to over-assert myself as a rule. So I have tried mostly to just let this be the boys thing. I am, however, ridiculously proud.”

The father-son experience has extended beyond the football field. The two attend Petaluma baseball, wrestling, lacrosse and basketball games as well as St. Vincent High School and Santa Rosa Junior College games.

But Petaluma football is No. 1.

“I’ll always be a Trojan fan,” said Aidan.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist heard about superfan Aidan from a friend who worked out with the coach at the Petaluma Athletic Club and made a point of greeting him as Aidan and is father sat in the front row of a Trojan game.

Krist gave the superfan a jersey and, looking for some way to get him more involved with the team made him the water boy. It is a job he and his father take seriously, helping keep Trojans not only at all junior varsity and varsity games, but at every practice as well.

“It is not hard, but you have to be quick,” Aidan said. “You have to be ready.”

The players have readily accepted him as one of their own and he has become close friends with many. Asked to name his favorite Trojan, he doesn’t hide behind a politically correct, “everyone,” but gives a straight-forward answer, although his “favorite,” grows into his “favorites.”

His list includes Sean Sullivan, Brendan White, Dominic Ayers, Dominic Christobal, Justin Santa, Garrett Freitas, Daniel Decarli, Derrick Pomi and, from this year’s team Matt Slayers, Scott Crayne, Dante Ratto, Justin Plumtree and his good friend Josiah Simpson, who plays on the junior varsity team.

It is those players and more who have made being a part of Petaluma High School football so special to Aidan. “I just love to be around the guys and feeling like I am part of the team,” he said.

And he is part of the team. He is listed on the team roster and has already served as one of the team captains for a pre-game coin toss.

Aidan had been practicing for his planned big event and knows what he wants the play to be. “I want it to be a fake pass and a running play,” he said.

A little bit shy when off the field, Aidan’s face lights into an infectious grin when he is performing his duties on the sidelines.

The fortunes of the Trojans are telegraphed by their water carrier and No. 1 fan. A high fist pump by his left hand means something good is happening for the Trojans; a frustrated spin of his Trojan baseball cap into a backward position means things are not going right for the Petalumans.

Now that the game is back on after being canceled earlier in the week, his cap is definitely pointed in the right direction.