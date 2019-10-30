Subscribe

Egg Bowl to be played on Saturday as scheduled

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
October 30, 2019, 12:17PM
Updated 2 hours ago

It wasn’t exactly last minute, but time was ticking away when the 2019 Egg Bowl was finally cleared for kickoff.

The rivalry game between Casa Grande and Petaluma was believed canceled Tuesday because of the impact of the Kincaide fire, but was then reinstated Wednesday morning. It will be played as scheduled Saturday on the Casa Grande field, with a junior varsity game at 12:30 p.m. and the varsity kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

The announcement of the non-rescheduling of the Egg Bowl came shortly after and announcement from the North Coast Section saying it would back up the start of its playoff games one week to the weekend of Nov. 9.

“This will allow schools to play their final regular season games, many of which are rivalry games or league championships, and still give the North Coast Section three playable weekends to complete the playoffs and determine championships.

Because of the poor air quality resulting from the Kincade Fire, both high schools, like all Petaluma city schools, canceled classes for the entire week, and neither team has been able to practice.

The Egg Bowl will give both teams a chance to end the season on a high note.

Petaluma has a 2-7 record and a 1-4 mark against Vine Valley Athletic League teams, while Casa Grande is 3-6 and 2-3 in VVAL play.

The game will be the third since the resumption of the Egg Bowl in 2017 after a contentious contest in 2011 caused school administrations to cancel the rivalry game.

The two games played since resumption of the contest have been exciting matches marked by exemplary sportsmanship from players and students at both schools. Petaluma won in 2017, 21-14. Casa Grande won in the final minute last season, 37-36, in one of the most exciting in the Egg Bowl series that dates back to 1974.

Despite tough physical games last week, both teams are now relatively healthy. Petaluma was absent four defensive starters last week in its 49-7 loss to Napa. All were expected to be ready for Casa Grande.

The Trojans’ offense should get a big boost from the return of Randall Braziel, Joey Alioto and Marco Zarco. Alioto, who missed two games with a shoulder injury, has been a season-long starter at running back. He returns break-away speed to the Trojan lineup. Braziel and Zarco have also given Petaluma tough rushing yards. All three are also among the Trojans’ leading defensive players.

Also returning for Petaluma is senior Tony Moeckel, one of the Trojans’ team leaders.

Casa Grande’s Matt Herrera, the team’s leading rusher, is questionable because of a shoulder injury. He missed last week’s game against American Canyon. He was a major factor in Casa’s Egg Bowl win last season.

Otherwise, the Gauchos are generally healthy for the game.

According to Antonio, lack of practice will have more an impact on the Gauchos than the Trojans.

“Not being able to practice against a team that runs an option offense like Petaluma puts us in a bind,” the Gaucho coach said. “They (Petaluma) play against several teams that use the spread offense (like Casa Grande runs).”

“Practice is a day-to-day thing,” says Krist. “There is nothing we can do about it. It’s Mother Nature’s choice.”

The Gauchos, even without Herrera, will challenge a Petaluma defense that has been susceptible to giving up the big play.

Even without Herrera, the Gauchos have a strong running game and solid rushers in Dominic Giomi, Julian Gaona and Ryan Kasper. They also have game-breaking wide receivers on both sides of their spread offense in all-leaguer Dominic McHale and Rashad Nixon and a quarterback capable of getting them the football in Miguel Robertson. The senior has completed 79 of 141 passing attempts for 1,223 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has a quarterback rating of 99.7.

Casa’s offensive problems have come when it gets close to the end zone. “We’ve have to be able to score when we get in the red zone,” says Antonio. “We have had trouble with that.”

Petaluma’s defense is led by Gianni Johnson, Jack Santos, Jack Hartman and Ryan Sullivan. It has had moments of outstanding play, but still the Trojans’ best defense might be their offense.

“They can throw the ball deep and they are big up front,” observes Krist. “We have to keep the ball.”

Petaluma’s offense is designed to do just that. The option flows through quarterback Hartman. The senior is one of Petaluma’s leading rushers and, in recent games, has become more of a passing threats throwing to Johnson and Sullivan.

Holding onto the football might be difficult for the Trojans working against a Casa Grande defense that has come into its own in recent games, holding title-contending American Canyon to two touchdowns last week.

A pair of sophomores have been the key to the Casa defense. Kasper has had a monstrous year following in the cleat prints of a succession of outstanding Casa Grande linebackers. Antonio Bernardini has been a mainstay in the Casa defensive backfield. Senior linebacker Logan Walsh has also been a force for the Casa defense.

The offensive lines might be the X factor for both teams.

Because of injuries, Petaluma’s line has been a mix and match all season with Scott Crayne, Matthew Salyers and Santos anchoring a group that changed almost weekly. When healthy, Petaluma has shown the ability to provide the blocking to sustain drives that are almost mandatory for Trojan success.

Casa Grande’s offensive line is young, with senior Jack Farris anchoring a unit that is made up almost entirely of sophomores and juniors.

