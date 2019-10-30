Casa boys run second in Mt. Sac Invitational

Casa Grande’s strong boys cross country team continued to add to its growing reputation in the huge Mt. Sac Cross Country Invitational.

The Gauchos with William Hite, Logan Moon and Nolan Hosbein running 3, 4 and 5, finished second in the Boys D3 varsity race. The Gauchos totaled 60 points to finish behind Torrance (49).

Hite was timed in 16.41 over the 3-mile course, with Moon running the same time and Hosbein 11:42.

Running ahead of the Gauchos were race winner Paul Law of Tamalpais in 16:20 and Juan Santacruz of El Diamante in 16:23.

Luke Baird, 26th in 17:34 and Aaron Beaube 28th in 17:37 completed the counting Gauchos.

Andrew Gotshall was 32th in 17:44 and Jake Dietlin 51st in 18:12.

Emma Baswell had an exceptional race for the Casa Grande girls, finishing fourth in 19:40.

Casa did not have a full complement of five runners and took an incomplete as a team.

For the Gauchos, Aundrey Reposa was 49th in 22:31, Moriah Busch 52nd in 22:51 and Kayla Jimenez 113th in 26:15.