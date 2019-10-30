Egg Bowl canceled

Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools’ biggest football game of the season, the 2019 Egg Bowl, has been canceled for Saturday afternoon and may not be played at all. There was no immediate information on whether or not the game would be rescheduled.

Both high schools, like all Petaluma city schools, have canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

“This is not how I envisioned this season ending,” wrote Petaluma High coach Rick Krist in an e-mail to his players’ parents. “It has been a tough year, but I am so proud of the players who have worked so hard and given everything to their team.”

“I disappointed,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “The kids have worked so hard. I understand the decision. There are things bigger than sports, but it is disappointing.”