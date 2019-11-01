Petaluma volleyball team sweeps Analy, advances to play at Sonoma

Petaluma shook off some competitive rust to dispatch long time rival Analy in straight sets (3-0) to advance to the quarterfinal round in the North Coast Section Division III volleyball playoffs on Thursday. The T-Girls had practiced only sparingly because of the citywide school closures caused by fire

conditions in the area.

“We got together a little on Wednesday, and I didn’t think that it could be done until the last minute,” said Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes. “It showed out there

tonight. Our team didn’t play very well in the middle and didn’t close the match strong.”

After dropping the first two sets, 25-19, and, 25-13, in convincing fashion, the visiting Tigers came back to make a contest of it in the final set before losing, 25-23, on a defensive miss hit into the top edge of the net.

It was the first meeting between the former Sonoma County League foes since 2017 when Analy won the last SCL title with Petaluma finishing a close second.

The fifth-seeded T-Girls advance Saturday to play at Sonoma Valley in the next round.

Despite occasional ragged play, the T-Girls had too many weapons in their senior-loaded lineup for the visitors, who came into the match after winning its last two North Bay Oak contests.

Emma Weiand led the way for Petaluma once more, with 10 kills and several outstanding digs in the back row. Weiand was a sophomore when the teams played last in splitting that season’s series. Weiand, Lilah Bacon, sister Kaleigh Weiand and Abbie Delaney were all on the T-Girl squad that season.

Bacon had some strong moments in the opening set to set the tempo, with two kills and a couple of blocks at the center of the net.

The Petaluma middle hitters had to contend with Analy’s 6-foot, 2-inch center threat Bella Puget, who came into the match as one of the North Bay Oak leaders with 275 kills. Puget didn’t disappoint with several running slams from both the middle and left side of the net. Several of her winners found open space in the T-Girl defense.

Overall, the relaxed T-Girls had too many role players who contributed to the victory for the Tigers to defend. The experienced Petaluma team passed both

forward and overhead to the back which led to quick points.

The longest rally of the match came in the third set, and was punctuated by a saving return by sophomore Cassie McKnight of the Tigers.

Delaney rotated into the match, and came up with well-timed sets to both Emma Weiand and junior Anna Hospodar.

Hospodar had a terrific third set for Petaluma, and it was her play that kept the match from going a possible additional set. She had six back-to-back good angle kills in the last set that kept Analy at bay. The Trojans scored seven points in support of her jump serves.

Hospodar was credited with eight kills for the match, and Bacon followed with six, mostly in the early going. Kaleigh Weiand had three solid serves in the final set for the T-Girls.

“Anna had a strong set to close things out,” said Hughes. “We have played close to Sonoma Valley in both of our matches this year, and should have a good chance

against them on Saturday.

Vine Valley Athletic League co-champion Sonoma Valley moved into the quarterfinals with a hard-earned five set win over 13th seeded Terra Linda.

Tipoff is Sonoma is at 7 p.m.

MUSTANGS WIN

St. Vincent won its first-round match in Division 5, defeating Mondocino, 3-0. The Mustangs won convincingly, 25-11, 25-13, 25-15.

No. 3 seed St. Vincent plays again at home Saturday, hosting The Bay School of San Francisco, the No. 6 seed. The Bay School defeated Summit K2 from El Cerrito, 3-2. The Bay School lost the first two sets, 25-22, 25-23, before battling back to win,25-17, 25-15, 15-12.

The Bay School is the Bay Counties-Central League champion. It enters Saturday’s match with a 19-11 record.

St. Vincent, co-champion of the North Central League II, is 22-6 on the season.