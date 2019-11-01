Empire football: Games Saturday, Monday, next weekend

Maria Carrillo High School, whose student-athletes were among the thousands of Kincade fire evacuees, will be able to play its football game against Cardinal Newman after all.

Carrillo, whose administrators said Wednesday would not be able to commit to a game this week to make up an Oct. 25 contest canceled because of fire concerns, will host the Cardinals at 7 p.m. Monday.

Initially, Athletic Director Jerry Deakins said it wouldn’t be possible to gather his evacuated student-athletes and get in the required two practices to be able to play by Monday.

But after the evacuation orders were lifted for much of the fire-threatened areas later Wednesday, he said players were polled as to their emotional well-being, location and desire to play the game and it became clear Carrillo would be able to field a team.

The Monday game will push the Pumas’ Nov. 8 game at Windsor back a day to Saturday, Nov. 9, the last day allowed to play football this season, according to North Coast Section rules.

Another of last week’s called-off games, Montgomery at El Molino, will also be made up Monday. The Santa Rosa game at Healdsburg has been scratched.

Several games in the North Bay were canceled Oct. 25 for air quality or fire-related concerns and this week administrators and coaches tried to salvage their seasons and determine the fairest ways to declare league champions if teams played an unequal number of games.

Then Wednesday, the NCS announced it would extend the regular season one week to accommodate fire-related cancellations.

Most of the games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 were moved to Nov. 8.

Following the end of all regular-season play, the section playoff seedings will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 10.

With the calendar extension, the postseason schedule is:

NCS first round: Nov. 15-16 (most games on Nov. 15 unless schools share sites or do not have lights)

NCS semifinals: Nov. 22-23

NCS championships: Nov. 29-30

CIF NorCal regionals: Dec. 6 -7

CIF state bowl games: Dec. 13-14

The current regular-season schedule is:

Friday

NCL I

Fort Bragg at Willits, 3 p.m.

St. Helena at Lower Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Kelseyville at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Vine Valley Athletic League

Petaluma at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Monday

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman at Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m.

NBL-Redwood

Montgomery at El Molino, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman at Analy, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cotate at Ukiah, 7:30 p.m.

NBL-Redwood

Montgomery at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.

Piner at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Harker at El Molino, 7 p.m.

NCL I

Middletown at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.

8-man

Laytonville at Round Valley, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9

Maria Carrillo at Windsor, 7 p.m.