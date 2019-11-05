Subscribe

Herrera’s three touchdowns lead Casa Grande to Egg Bowl win

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
November 4, 2019, 4:29PM

Casa Grande’s High School Gauchos took advantage of Petaluma Trojan injuries and faculty execution to dominate the 2019 version of the Egg Bowl.

Senior Matt Herrera, playing with an injured shoulder that had forced him to miss the prior week’s game, scored three touchdowns Saturday afternoon to lead Casa to a 27-3 win in the annual rivalry game.

“This is amazing,” Herrera said after the job was finished. “It’s even greater to do it in my senior year and to take my last ride on my home field with my family here.”

Playing on their home field on an autumn afternoon that seemed created especially for a celebration of high school football, the Gauchos took charge in the second half, scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter to change what had been a competitive first half into a landside of green and gold offense.

Petaluma may well have been knocked out of the game in the first two minutes when quarterback Jack Hartman, the engine that makes the Trojan triple option run, hobbled off the field with a injury without ever taking an offensive snap. Hartman, who is also one of Petaluma’s leading defenders, went down after helping throw Casa Grande’s Dominic Giomi for a loss as the Gauchos were driving into Trojan territory in the first offensive series of the game.

Senior Caden Shank was pressed into emergency service, and played well considering his lack of experience, but was, at times, overwhelmed by the aggressive Casa Grande defense. “He did a good job considering he hadn’t taken a snap in three weeks,” noted Petaluma coach Rick Krist.

Hartman’s tackle not only sent him to the bench, but also appeared to have ended the Casa Grande drive, an assumption that proved wrong when Casa Grande quarterback Miguel Robertson teamed up win Giomi on a 13-yard fourth-down conversion pass. The pass continued the Gauchos’ march, and led to a 3-yard Herrera run for the first half’s only touchdown. The conversion kick try hit the right goal post leaving the Gaucho lead at six.

After the initial Casa Grande touchdown, an aroused Petaluma defense, led by Logan Wagers on a back engulfing front line and Joey Alioto at linebacker, held Casa Grande at bay for the rest of the half.

Petaluma chewed up much of the second quarter clock with a 75-yard march engineered by Shirk. The drive was accomplished mostly on the ground with Ivan Cortes, Dante Ratto and Mario Zarco carrying. Shirk contributed two key passes to the effort that eventually stalled at the Casa Grande 11. Julian Marth salvaged three points with a 28-yard field goal the sneaked inside the left goal post for Petaluma’s only points.

Petaluma’s strong first half, built pretty much on guts and emotion, didn’t surprise Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “We knew they were going to come out hard,” he said. “I’m glad they did. It woke us up.”

It was a different world in the second half. Casa Grande’s speed and skill took charge. Herrera and Robertson, working behind a controlling Casa offensive line proved unstoppable. Petaluma aided and abetted the Gauchos with two fumbles that led directly to Casa touchdowns. For the game, Petaluma lost four fumbles and had a punt blocked.

Petaluma’s first two plays of the second half resulted in an illegal procedure call and a lost fumble. It’s second possession netted three yards before it punted and its third possession consisted of one snap that was fumbled.

Casa Grande not only took advantage of the Petaluma problems, but also manufactured its own offensive success. What was to prove to be the game-clinching touchdown came early in the third period on an impressive 70-yard drive that featured key passes from Roberson to Rashad Nixon and Herrera , along with a 26-yard burst by Herrera, who also did the scoring honors from seven yards out. Dominic McHale made up for Casa’s missed conversion following its first touchdown with a leaping grab of a two-point pass from Robertson.

One of Petaluma’s fumbles set up a 21-yard touchdown connection on a swing pass from Robertson to Giomi , and before the counting was done, Herrera capped off his big day with a 22-yard zip for a final Gaucho score.

Herrera finished with 125 rushing yards and another 17 more receiving. The senior gave credit to his offensive line. “They are top tier guys,” he said. “They gave me the opportunity to run the football the way I can.”

“He’s a trooper,” Antonio said. “He is a tough kid, and our line did a good job. We only have two seniors, and they have gotten better each game. “

He also noted the play of the Trojans. “Rivalry creates parity,” he said.

Sophomore Ryan Kasper had a huge first Egg Bowl for the Gauchos. He led all players with 15 tackles and rushed for 96 tough yards on offense.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist praised his players for their effort against pretty overwhelming odds after losing their quarterback. “I am very proud of them” he said. “What do you do when you lose your leader before the first offensive snap?”

He acknowledged that the relentless Casa pressure on both sides of the football took its toll in the second half. “Some good things happened,” he said. “I thought our defense played one of its better games, but we just got worn down.”

Casa Grande finished the season with a 4-6 record and a 3-3 mark in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Petaluma ended with a 2-8 mark and a 1-5 VVAL record.

