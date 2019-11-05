Herrera’s three touchdowns lead Casa Grande to Egg Bowl win

Casa Grande’s High School Gauchos took advantage of Petaluma Trojan injuries and faculty execution to dominate the 2019 version of the Egg Bowl.

Senior Matt Herrera, playing with an injured shoulder that had forced him to miss the prior week’s game, scored three touchdowns Saturday afternoon to lead Casa to a 27-3 win in the annual rivalry game.

“This is amazing,” Herrera said after the job was finished. “It’s even greater to do it in my senior year and to take my last ride on my home field with my family here.”

Playing on their home field on an autumn afternoon that seemed created especially for a celebration of high school football, the Gauchos took charge in the second half, scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter to change what had been a competitive first half into a landside of green and gold offense.

Petaluma may well have been knocked out of the game in the first two minutes when quarterback Jack Hartman, the engine that makes the Trojan triple option run, hobbled off the field with a injury without ever taking an offensive snap. Hartman, who is also one of Petaluma’s leading defenders, went down after helping throw Casa Grande’s Dominic Giomi for a loss as the Gauchos were driving into Trojan territory in the first offensive series of the game.

Senior Caden Shank was pressed into emergency service, and played well considering his lack of experience, but was, at times, overwhelmed by the aggressive Casa Grande defense. “He did a good job considering he hadn’t taken a snap in three weeks,” noted Petaluma coach Rick Krist.

Hartman’s tackle not only sent him to the bench, but also appeared to have ended the Casa Grande drive, an assumption that proved wrong when Casa Grande quarterback Miguel Robertson teamed up win Giomi on a 13-yard fourth-down conversion pass. The pass continued the Gauchos’ march, and led to a 3-yard Herrera run for the first half’s only touchdown. The conversion kick try hit the right goal post leaving the Gaucho lead at six.

After the initial Casa Grande touchdown, an aroused Petaluma defense, led by Logan Wagers on a back engulfing front line and Joey Alioto at linebacker, held Casa Grande at bay for the rest of the half.

Petaluma chewed up much of the second quarter clock with a 75-yard march engineered by Shirk. The drive was accomplished mostly on the ground with Ivan Cortes, Dante Ratto and Mario Zarco carrying. Shirk contributed two key passes to the effort that eventually stalled at the Casa Grande 11. Julian Marth salvaged three points with a 28-yard field goal the sneaked inside the left goal post for Petaluma’s only points.

Petaluma’s strong first half, built pretty much on guts and emotion, didn’t surprise Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “We knew they were going to come out hard,” he said. “I’m glad they did. It woke us up.”

It was a different world in the second half. Casa Grande’s speed and skill took charge. Herrera and Robertson, working behind a controlling Casa offensive line proved unstoppable. Petaluma aided and abetted the Gauchos with two fumbles that led directly to Casa touchdowns. For the game, Petaluma lost four fumbles and had a punt blocked.

Petaluma’s first two plays of the second half resulted in an illegal procedure call and a lost fumble. It’s second possession netted three yards before it punted and its third possession consisted of one snap that was fumbled.