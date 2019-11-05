JJ SAYS: Don’t discount the Gauchos

The 2019 football meeting between Petaluma and Casa Grande wasn’t the most exciting Egg Bowl ever played. That accolade might well belong to last year’s extravaganza won by Casa Grande, 37-36, on a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the final minute.

Thanks to “THE PLAY,” Aidan Spillane’s gut-grabbing run to start the second half, it might have been the most emotional. If the senior Cerebral Palsy victim’s sprint to the end zone in a planned un-timed play didn’t grab your heart, you were either asleep or on your cellphone.

The look of pure joy on Aidan’s face as he danced in the end zone and the atmosphere of pure delight from the crowd on both sides of the Casa Grande field are memories that bring a lifetime of smiles.

Casa Grande’s 27-3 win in the game that counts in the archives was spirited and well played by both sides, but it lacked the dramatics of last year’s contest.

The truth is that Casa Grande is simply the better team this year.

Whatever chances Petaluma had of an upset went down with quarterback Jack Hartman when he was injured while playing defense early in the first quarter.

His replacement, Caden Shirk, played well, but he was summoned into the biggest game of the year with almost no varsity experience.

Without Hartman, the Petaluma offense was like a V-8 hitting on five or six cylinders.

But the loss is not an excuse for the Trojans nor an explanation for the Gauchos. Injuries are a part of football — all sports for that matter. You play as a team and that means with reserves as well as starters. It is always next-man (or woman) up.

It is also true that this season, Casa Grande was bigger, faster and simply more talented than the Trojans. No one can ever fault the courageous effort put out by Petaluma, but this year the best team won.

There was much discussion on the sidelines Saturday about how the Napa-area schools — specifically Vintage, Napa and American Canyon — are going to dominate Vine Valley Athletic League football. But don’t discount Casa Grande.

Although the North Coast Section playoff pairings won’t be released until next week, it is unlikely that the Gauchos’ at 4-6 and 3-3 in league will make the Division 3 playoffs, reduced from 16 to eight teams this season.

But, it was a very near thing. Consider:

Casa Grande lost its opening game to Windsor, 44-21, but trailed at halftime, 17-14. The Gauchos lost to San Marin, 17-14, in overtime in a game they should have won. They lost to Maria Carrillo, 21-14, in another game that could easily have had a different outcome. They had American Canyon on the ropes before losing, 13-6. If any one of those games had gone the other way, the Gauchos would be playing football next week.

Of course, would’ve and could’ve don’t count on the scoreboard or in the standings.

Also consider that this was John Antonio’s first year as head coach of the Gauchos, and he pointed out from the start that his objective is to build a program that will compete on a high level year after year.

According to the website GreatSchools.org, Napa and Vintage each have an enrollment of slightly over 1,800 students. American Canyon’s enrollment is just under 1,600 and quite likely going to be growing. Casa Grande’s enrollment, according to the website, is close to 1,700. Petaluma is around 1,350, while Sonoma Valley is around 1,300.

Despite what I and other sideline pundits have proclaimed, there is no reason to believe that Casa Grande can’t annually be a VVAL title contender.

And, don’t discount Petaluma. The Trojans obviously don’t have the numbers to be at the top every year, but coaching and tradition mean a lot, and the Trojans on those magical years with talent and health mesh will be as competitive as any school, regardless of the size.

