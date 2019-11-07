NCS VOLLEYBALL: St. Vincent in championship, Petaluma falls

Trojans lose to Branson

Petaluma’s quest for a North Coast Section volleyball title ended on the Branson High School court in Ross Wednesday night when the Trojans were beaten in straight sets by the Division 3 top-seeded Bulls, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19.

The defeat ended Petaluma’s NCS run in the semifinals after wins over both Analy and Sonoma Valley, but it did not end the T-Girl season. By reaching the final four Petaluma qualifies for the Northern California playoffs which begin Nov. 12.

Wednesday night, Petaluma found the Bulls, now 13-7 on the season, as talented as advertised. “They are really good,” Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes said . “I think we were overwhelmed by how good they are, especially on defense.”

Branson dominated the first set, and the T-Girls never recovered. “I think we were flustered, especially in the first game,” Hughes said.

Petaluma’s efforts were led by senior Kaleight Weiand. “She played very well,” Hughes noted.

Despite the loss, Hughes was pleased with the T-Girls. “I am so proud of my team,” he said. “It has been a long time since a Petaluma team made Nor-Cals. This team feels like a family.”

Petaluma will go into Nor-Cal play with a 19-6 record.

—

Mustangs beat Urban

St. Vincent’s Mustangs galloped into the North Coast Section Division 5 volleyball championship game by making short work of Urban, 3-0, Wednesday night. Playing on their home court in DeCarli Gym, the Mustangs had just one tough set in winning 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.

St. Vincent will play for the title Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal match between Marin Academy and Convent & Stuart Hall at a still undetermined location. Regardless of the outcome of the NCS championship game, St. Vincent will play in the Northern California playoffs.

The win was the third straight in NCS play for the Mustangs who had earlier disposed of Mendocino, 3-0, and Bay School of San Francisco, 3-1.

Urban, a San Francisco-based school from the Bay Counties League, came into Wednesday’s match against St. Vincent after pulling off upsets over International, 3-0, and Bentley, 3-0, but were no match for the Mustangs.

Amanda Zeryny led St. Vincent with 29 kills and 25 digs. Alexandra Saisi also had a big game with 20 assists.

St. Vincent is now 24-6 on the season.