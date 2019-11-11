Marin Academy front line over-powers SV

Marin Academy got a resounding effort from its hard hitting front line to overpower visiting St. Vincent in the North Coast Section Division V volleyball championship game in San Rafael on Saturday. The top-seeded Wildcats (25-11) turned back the visiting Mustangs, 25-12, 25-9 and 25-22 in front of a highly partisan crowd to claim their first NCS title since 2008.

Power hitter Ramona Dewane 6-foot, 1-inch) delivered 16 kills and 4 aces to help her team move into the Nor-Cal first round against Calaveras in Division IV which begins Tuesday.

St. Vincent (24-7) will also get a berth in the 16-team team Nor-Cal bracket. The Mustangs open play at home with a Division V game against Vacaville Christian (16-10) also on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The game in San Rafael was disappointing at the outset for coach Kelsey McIntire and the Mustangs who won three consecutive games in NCS play leading to the championship contest.

“The game was too fast for our girls at the beginning, and we never caught up. It took a little time to get our defensive rhythm, but it came too late,” she said before the award ceremony.

With Dewane hitting solidly from the left side of the net, the Wildcats jumped to a 19-8 lead in the first set, and the Mustangs appeared intimated in their effort to respond. The tall Marin Academy front line turned back several hits at the net by St. Vincent, and captured the first set going away.

Top St. Vincent point maker Amanda Zeryny figured things out early, and found a small pocket of open space for soft shots just beyond the Wildcats’ length. The Mustang senior accounted for three points in the first set.

Otherwise, the biggest hitch in the Wildcat attack was four net balls on service.

The second set was even more critical for St. Vincent as Marin put together an eight-point streak powered by Dewane and sophomore Grace Badlam.

St. Vincent finally looked ready to compete in the third set led by the defensive efforts of junior libero Sarah Sarlatte. Sarlatte positioned herself strategically along the back line, and turned back many of the sharp hits made by the Wildcats.

The most impressive dig of the night came on a Sarlatte save to help the Mustangs cut the Marin margin to 16-14. It finally looked like St. Vincent belonged on the same floor with the future NCS champs. Sarlatte had seven digs in the set, and finished with a team-high 23 for the match as the rallies became much longer.

A solid service by sophomore Sophia Skubic gave the Mustangs their first lead to open the set, and it was game on the rest of the way.

St. Vincent knotted things up at 20-20 on some efficient work at the net by

Zeryny and Katarina Cespedes, but could get no closer. Following their first time out of the match a block on the left side of the net by Badlam was critical to the Wildcats’ 25-22 win in the final set. Badlam finished with 10 kills and four blocks in the match.

The Mustangs left the contest feeling a little better about their terrific season after the highly competitive third set.

It was the second win of the season for the Wildcats over St. Vincent as Marin netted a win in DeCarli Gym to start the campaign.