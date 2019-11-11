Subscribe

Marin Academy front line over-powers SV

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 11, 2019, 11:51AM
Marin Academy got a resounding effort from its hard hitting front line to overpower visiting St. Vincent in the North Coast Section Division V volleyball championship game in San Rafael on Saturday. The top-seeded Wildcats (25-11) turned back the visiting Mustangs, 25-12, 25-9 and 25-22 in front of a highly partisan crowd to claim their first NCS title since 2008.

Power hitter Ramona Dewane 6-foot, 1-inch) delivered 16 kills and 4 aces to help her team move into the Nor-Cal first round against Calaveras in Division IV which begins Tuesday.

St. Vincent (24-7) will also get a berth in the 16-team team Nor-Cal bracket. The Mustangs open play at home with a Division V game against Vacaville Christian (16-10) also on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The game in San Rafael was disappointing at the outset for coach Kelsey McIntire and the Mustangs who won three consecutive games in NCS play leading to the championship contest.

“The game was too fast for our girls at the beginning, and we never caught up. It took a little time to get our defensive rhythm, but it came too late,” she said before the award ceremony.

With Dewane hitting solidly from the left side of the net, the Wildcats jumped to a 19-8 lead in the first set, and the Mustangs appeared intimated in their effort to respond. The tall Marin Academy front line turned back several hits at the net by St. Vincent, and captured the first set going away.

Top St. Vincent point maker Amanda Zeryny figured things out early, and found a small pocket of open space for soft shots just beyond the Wildcats’ length. The Mustang senior accounted for three points in the first set.

Otherwise, the biggest hitch in the Wildcat attack was four net balls on service.

The second set was even more critical for St. Vincent as Marin put together an eight-point streak powered by Dewane and sophomore Grace Badlam.

St. Vincent finally looked ready to compete in the third set led by the defensive efforts of junior libero Sarah Sarlatte. Sarlatte positioned herself strategically along the back line, and turned back many of the sharp hits made by the Wildcats.

The most impressive dig of the night came on a Sarlatte save to help the Mustangs cut the Marin margin to 16-14. It finally looked like St. Vincent belonged on the same floor with the future NCS champs. Sarlatte had seven digs in the set, and finished with a team-high 23 for the match as the rallies became much longer.

A solid service by sophomore Sophia Skubic gave the Mustangs their first lead to open the set, and it was game on the rest of the way.

St. Vincent knotted things up at 20-20 on some efficient work at the net by

Zeryny and Katarina Cespedes, but could get no closer. Following their first time out of the match a block on the left side of the net by Badlam was critical to the Wildcats’ 25-22 win in the final set. Badlam finished with 10 kills and four blocks in the match.

The Mustangs left the contest feeling a little better about their terrific season after the highly competitive third set.

It was the second win of the season for the Wildcats over St. Vincent as Marin netted a win in DeCarli Gym to start the campaign.

Zeryny never gave up at the net, and finished with nin e kills and several digs for the North Central II champion Mustangs. Alexandra Saisi contributed six assists.

The new NCS champion Wildcats finished second in the tough Bay Counties West League to Division IV winner University of San Francisco.

Win over Urban

St. Vincent continued a strong run in the North Section Division V volleyball playoffs with a straight set win over visiting Urban of San Francisco in the NCS semifinals.

The Lady Mustangs relied on an impressive individual effort by Zeryny together with a solid defensive team game to turn back the Blues, 3-0.

Zeryny, one of the top point scorers in the section and No.1 in the North Central II League, recorded 29 kills including six in the final set to pace her club into the finals. Most of her hits came from the left side of the net, although she was also effective from the back row on long rallies.

The upstart Blues came into the match after upsetting second seeded Bentley of Lafayette 3-0. Supporting a deceiving 14-15 overall record, the taller Urban team was a constant threat throughout the match.

“Don’t let that record detract from our season,” said Urban coach Kelli Heyes before the match. “Five of the teams in our Bay Counties West League made it into different divisions of the playoffs. Our win over Bentley was no upset.”

Urban came into the contest with back-to-back wins over favored International and Bentley powered by a strong front line.

The difference in this match was the ability of the Lady Mustangs to take advantage of their strong defense and the ability to convert well-timed assists into solid hits. Playing without injured regular libero Sarlatte to open the match, the Mustangs turned to the play of replacement Grace Woerner to get the job done, and she delivered.

Woerner sat out half of the early season on CIF transfer rules, but the Novato veteran made the difference in this one. She accounted for 13 digs at key times during the match when the lanky Blues outside hitters attempted kills from the front line.

McIntire pushed all the right buttons in this one by alternating the play of Samantha Silva and improving freshman Katarina Cespedes at the middle hitter position. Silva and Cespedes split six kills between them in the final set.

Sarlatte got into the action in the back row in the final states of the match, but she came in as a regular other than her regular libero position. She was spotted during the match helping Woerner with her positioning on the floor. It was a team effort, and the rotation of the Mustang defenders was executed quite well.

Zeryny not only paced both team in kills, but she accounted for 25 digs which frustrated the taller Blues led by 6-foot, 1-inch Isabell Sheppard. After several failed kill attempts in the first set, Urban turned to short placements when St. Vincent went on a 12-5 run to close out the set with the Mustangs winning 25-18.

St. Vincent was much more aggressive on kill attempts, and it pleased McIntire.

“Our girls love to go for it,” she said after the win. “We don’t waste good assists.”

A nice save going out of bounds by sophomore Sophia Skubic that was converted to a block at the middle of the net by Silva highlighted the 25-21 win in the second set by the Mustangs.

Four straight points off the serves of Grace Agusto helped St, Vincent grab the lead in the final set and it was never headed. Kills along the way by Zeryny, Silva and Cespedes provided the offensive momentum with strong sets by rotating specialist Alexandra Saisi. Saisi led the way with 20 assists on the night.

