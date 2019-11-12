Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx
DIVISION 1
Amador Valley at DeLaSalle
Monte Vista at San Ramon Valley
James Logan at Pittsburg
California at Liberty
DIVISION 2
Napa at Clayton Valley Chater
Foothill at San Leandro
Redwood at Vintage
Livermore at Campolindo
DIVISION 3
Santa Rosa at Las Lomas
American Canyon at Hayward
Windsor at Rancho Cotate
El Cerrito at Benicia
DIVISION 4
Tennyson at Cardinal Newman
Piner at Tamalpais*
JF Kennedy at Marin Catholic*
Newark at Acalanes
DIVISION 5
Fortuna at Encinal
San Marin at DeAnza
Alhambra at Del Norte
Miramonte at Moreau
DIVISION 6
Arcata at JF Kennedy (Richmond)
Lower Lake at Justin-Siema
Ygnacio Valley at St. Bernard’s Academy*
Pinole Valley at Middletown
DIVISION 7
Stellar Prep at Salesian*
St. Vincent at St. Helena
California School for the Deaf at Ferndale*
El Molino at Willits
EIGHT PERSON
Cornerstone Christian bye
Calistoga at Tomales
Branson bye
Laytonville at South Fork