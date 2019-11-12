Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx

Subscribe

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 11, 2019, 6:13PM

DIVISION 1

Amador Valley at DeLaSalle

Monte Vista at San Ramon Valley

James Logan at Pittsburg

California at Liberty

DIVISION 2

Napa at Clayton Valley Chater

Foothill at San Leandro

Redwood at Vintage

Livermore at Campolindo

DIVISION 3

Santa Rosa at Las Lomas

American Canyon at Hayward

Windsor at Rancho Cotate

El Cerrito at Benicia

DIVISION 4

Tennyson at Cardinal Newman

Piner at Tamalpais*

JF Kennedy at Marin Catholic*

Newark at Acalanes

DIVISION 5

Fortuna at Encinal

San Marin at DeAnza

Alhambra at Del Norte

Miramonte at Moreau

DIVISION 6

Arcata at JF Kennedy (Richmond)

Lower Lake at Justin-Siema

Ygnacio Valley at St. Bernard’s Academy*

Pinole Valley at Middletown

DIVISION 7

Stellar Prep at Salesian*

St. Vincent at St. Helena

California School for the Deaf at Ferndale*

El Molino at Willits

EIGHT PERSON

Cornerstone Christian bye

Calistoga at Tomales

Branson bye

Laytonville at South Fork

