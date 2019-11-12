JJ SAYS: Smaller NCS playoff brackets a good idea

The North Coast Section got it right when it reduced the number of football teams eligible for the playoffs. Instead of 16-team brackets, the NCS this season will have seven brackets (eight counting the eight-man bracket). Each bracket will have only eight teams, with the exception of the eight-man bracket which has just six.

That means just a little over half the teams will be involved in the playoffs than in past season. It is a little more than half because occasionally one or more of the lower divisions wouldn’t have enough teams eligible and would give top-tier seeds byes.

To be eligible for the playoffs, teams have to have only a break-even or better record overall, in league or against teams in their own division. This led to the ridiculous result of teams with two or even one win reaching the playoffs.

Coaches I’ve talked to, including both Rick Krist at Petaluma and John Antonio at Casa Grande, pointed out that 16-team brackets often led to blow-out first-round games with the real competition not starting until the second round of eight.

Of course, there was always the chance of a team pulling a major upset, or two, but those chances were small. The real advantage of the larger brackets was to give more kids a chance to participate, but on the high school level they don’t give trophies for participation. An NCS playoff berth should be an award for a good-to-great season. A 1-9, 2-8 or 3-7 record is not a good season.

That being said, I see nothing wrong with a team with a 4-6 record being eligible for the playoffs. Strength of schedule is real. Some teams cakewalk through the season, playing only one or two meaningful games, while others have to scrap for every win.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, where the quality of the league means that six of a team’s 10 regular-season games are against quality opponents, four overall wins could mean a good season.

Which brings us to Casa Grande. Starting in 2014, the Gauchos have finished with 4-6 regular-season records. In each of those years, until this season, they reached the NCS playoffs. Twice they won a playoff game and one year they won two, reaching the semifinals. Every one of those teams was playoff worthy.

This season, the Gauchos were again 4-6. They did not make the playoffs.

The Gauchos were ranked No. 9 in Division 3 by Max Preps, but Bishop O’Dowd with a 3-7 record did not make the playoffs. All seven of the other teams ranked higher than Casa will be playing Friday night, along with Santa Rosa.

The Panthers finished ranked No. 14 with a 4-5 record, but they also won the North Bay League Redwood championship, which gave them a berth in the playoffs.

Santa Rosa is not as good as Casa Grande. That’s not a knock on the Panthers, but a simple fact. I saw Santa Rosa play Petaluma early in the season. The Panthers gave the Trojans a good battle before losing a fun game to the Petalumans, 53-34, and they did beat previously unbeaten Piner to win their league championship. But, Casa Grande was the better team.

That is irrelevant. Santa Rosa won its league title and that counts for a lot. A championship should be rewarded.

The Gauchos had their chances. If any one of several games had gone differently, they would have still been playing. But that is a would’ve, could’ve situation. It would have been great to see the Gauchos still playing, but that is one of those would’ves.

The brackets are set. Let’s get on with the games. But, watch out for the Gauchos next season. Under Antonio’s direction, they are just getting started.

